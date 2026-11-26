Two RBs who have high ceilings and will be playing on the Thanksgiving slate of NFL games are Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley and Chicago Bears RB D’Andre Swift. While they do have high-scoring potential, each has factors that give them low floors this week in fantasy as well. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should start this week between Barkley and Swift.

Saquon Barkley

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkley provided a glimpse of hope in Week 11. Maybe not a glimpse of being that consistent elite fantasy RB that he once was, but rather the potential to be an above-average fantasy RB to end the 2026 season.

Last Week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he recorded 17 rushes for 75 yards and a TD. That is the highest-carry total he has had all season and the most rushing yards he has had since Week 3, when he had 82 rushing yards against the Bears. Barkley will take that encouraging play into a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have been home to the worst rushing defense in the NFL this season. They are allowing 151.3 rushing yards per game, which is the highest average of any team in the league. Dallas is also giving up the most standard and PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. The last RB1 to face Dallas was Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard. He had 21 carries for 110 yards.

Barkley’s main concern week-to-week is obviously his health. He started practice this week, as being limited with an illness and a neck injury, but by the end of the Eagles’ practices for the week , he was a full participant and did not hold any injury designations.

D’Andre Swift

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints found the endzone for the 11th time this season. While that was good to see, Swift did not have a great day overall running the ball, logging just 13 carries for 51 yards. That is the third-lowest carry total he has had all season, and there is a chance that low tout total could continue into Week 12 with RB Kyle Monangai now back–returned in Week 11– and with the Bears taking on one of the better rushing defenses in the NFL, the Detroit Lions.

This season, the Lions are allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL:93.4. Over their last three games, they are giving up just 86.0 rushing yards per game. In PPR fantasy formats, they are giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing RBs, and in standard, they are allowing the fifth-fewest. The last RB1 to face Chicago was Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving. He had 18 carries for 68 yards and a TD, with three receptions for 32 yards to go with his stat line as well.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy between Swift and Barkley, Swift should sit, and Barkley should start.

Barkley, with no injury designation, should garner at least a similar work share to the one he had in Week 11, especially against the best opponent for an RB to have for their weekly fantasy outlook this season. Swift, on the other hand, is extremely TD-dependent this week with Monangai back in the fold and with him facing a tough Lions’ rushing defense.

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