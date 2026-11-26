Former Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shook the NFL world following his explosive interview on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, which came after news of Mason Rudolph replacing Rodgers as the Steelers QB 1.

The Steelers subsequently released Rodgers, leaving Rudolph without the Hall of Fame quarterback lurking over his shadow.

Rudolph will face Bo Nix and the Broncos in his first start of the season, but can Fantasy managers trust any quarterback in a perceived defensive battle?

Everything Aaron Rodgers had to say about Mike McCarthy after being benched and released:



- Found out he was benched from TE Pat Freiermuth

- McCarthy sleeps and snores in meetings and misses many of them

- He led a "1-2-3 Packers" chant at halftime of the Steelers-Eagles game

-… pic.twitter.com/lQZ0QKoU7z — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 25, 2026

Mason Rudolph

Rudolph will step in for his first start since week 12 of the 2025 season and will immediately face one of the toughest Fantasy opponents in the Denver Broncos. Its been even longer since Rudolph cracked over 10 Fantasy points, which came in week 17 of the 2024 season, and its hard to believe it'll happen this week.

The Broncos are among the league's best in forcing interceptions as their nine picks are sixth-most in the league. To go along with interceptions, the AFC West leaders can get after the quarterback as their 31 sacks rank inside the top-five in the NFL.

There won't be any paths for Rudolph to stack Fantasy points in this matchup. Even in a negative game script where the Steelers QB would see more dropbacks, the Broncos would benefit with increased opportunities to rush the passer. The possibilities of Rudolph turning the ball over, whether it be an interception or fumble, are too high to consider the new Steelers QB 1 as a Fantasy option.

#Steelers QB Mason Rudolph (and QB coach Tom Arth) with some passes on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/tZ6VIywsOr — Brendan Howe (@bybrendanhowe) November 25, 2026

Bo Nix

Nix regressed this season after a QB 7 campaign last season. Nix currently ranks as QB 19 this season and will have his worked cut out this week to outperform his QB ranking.

The Steelers, even in their current disarray, present themselves as a tough Fantasy matchup for any quarterback. The AFC North outfit allow 14.3 FPPG to opposing quarterbacks, fifth-fewest in the NFL.

The game environment won't do any favors for Nix this week. The weather will consist of wind gusts around 12 miles per hour with about a 40%-50% chance of rain. To go along with the poor weather to air out the ball, the Broncos will more than likely being playing with a lead, which would lead to fewer dropbacks for Nix.

Fantasy managers hoping for Nix to return to his 2025 form may have to wait an extra week.

🚨 FLEA FLICKER 🚨



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/0t6uLHiXUt — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 22, 2026

The Verdict

The Broncos are one of the best defenses in the league and its hard to trust any quarterback in the matchu, let alone one who is making their first start of the season. If Rudolph goes off against the Broncos defense, you just tip your cap and move on to the next week. Rudolph shouldn't be trusted as a Fantasy option in any matchup, let alone against a defense ripe with talent at all three levels.

Nix does have some upside with the potential to have more possessions and favorable starting field position thanks to his defense. Despite the upsite, there are too many drawbacks that limits Nix's Fantasy ceiling in this matchup.

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