Fantasy Football Week 12 WR/CB Key Matchups: Start Davante Adams, Sit Brian Thomas Jr
Breaking down Wide Receivers vs Cornerbacks can be a strenuous process. Many factors go into the analysis such as: schematics, route tree's, shadow projections, game script, and so much more. I aim to ease that process for everyone and point out the best, and worst matchups of the week. That brings us to our Week 12 Wide Receivers vs Cornerbacks breakdown. These Wide Receivers have good and bad matchups in the upcoming slate of games.
Shadow Projections
Tee Higgins vs Christian Gonzalez
This is the only shadow projection of the week. Tee Higgins is the WR1 for the Bengals as Chase is out due to suspension. This slots Gonzalez on the Higgins.
Gonzalez is allowing 0.21 Fantasy Points per Route Run. He is known as a consensus Top-5 Cornerback in the NFL. Higgins, surprisingly, has less than 0.4 Fantasy Points per Route Run.
HIGH-LEVERAGE WR/CB MATCHUPS
Puka Nacua/Davante Adams vs Buccaneers Secondary
This duo has been among the most efficient groupings in the entire NFL. They have combined for (32) Red Zone Targets are a 61% Pass-Rate is what the Rams put out in the Red Zone.
The Buccaneers have struggled, standing 25th in Yards Allowed to Wide Receivers.
AJ Brown/DeVonta Smith vs Cowboys Secondary
We do not often trust the Eagles pass game, but we will do so today. The Cowboys are going gate-to-wire as the NFL's worst coverage unit. They are permitting 163.4 Yards per Game to the position, which would go exclusively to this duo today. They also permit 1.7 Touchdowns per Game to the position.
DK Metcalf vs Bears Secondary
Metcalf leads the Steelers in Targets per Route Run at over 21%. Metcalf has an EPA of +0.52 per Catch. The Bears are 30th versus Wide Receivers.
Mason Rudolph is likely to start this week and, if anything, I see an upgrade to Metcalf with a gun-slinging outlook to the offense
Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs Titans Secondary
He has never seen a bad matchup, only good and great matchups. This is great. The Titans are 26th versus Wide Receivers and 30th in Yards per Game. Smith-Njigba is the NFL's best with 0.83 Fantasy Points per Route Run.
LOW-LEVERAGE WR/CB MATCHUPS
CeeDee Lamb vs Eagles Secondary
We must know that Lamb is a must-start, he just has a limited ceiling compared to usual. The Eagles are allowing the 2nd lowest Touchdowns to Wide Receivers (5) and they are a Top-5 coverage, overall. To attack the Eagles, you chase the deep ball. Lamb could be that guy, but it is more likely Pickens with his 15.4 Yards for Reception.
Jordan Addison vs Packers Secondary
Addison is already in a tough spot as JJ McCarthy is playing bad football. They only scored 17 points of the Bears in which the game was meant to provide great upside to the Vikings.
Addison now gets the Packers, who rate among the best and most complete coverages in the NFL.
Michael Pittman Jr. vs Chiefs Secondary
The Chiefs are the 3rd best coverage unit in the NFL. They have been elite all season long and they have flown under-the-radar as a premier defense in the league.
The Colts are already up against in on the road here. Pittman Jr. gets a Chiefs secondary that is averaging 0.23 Fantasy Points per Route Run. Sharp money will be on Kansas City this week.
Brian Thomas Jr. vs Cardinals Secondary
The Cardinals are back healthy in their secondary and it bodes poorly for Thomas Jr. He is already having a bad year as the WR43 in Fantasy Football. He now faces the Cardinals 7th ranked coverage. We also note that Arizona has been injured in their secondary and this week's unit looks healthier. That makes them potentially a Top-5 unit.