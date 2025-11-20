Andrei Iosivas, Greg Dortch And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 12
Week 12 is here, and the waiver wire is loaded with wide receivers ready to step up for fantasy managers dealing with injuries and bye weeks. These “streamers,” often available in more than 50% of leagues, can be sneaky one-week plays that give your lineup a boost.
This week’s list is headlined by Cincinnati Bengals WR Andre Iosivas and Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch. Before we dive in, be sure to check out last week’s recommendations here. Now, let’s break down the top WR streamers for Week 12 who could help push your team to victory.
Cincinnati Bengals Andre Iosivas 9%
Iosivas finds himself elevated to the Bengals’ WR2 role this week with Ja’Marr Chase suspended. He hasn’t been heavily involved for most of the season and currently ranks as the WR78 in fantasy football, averaging 5.2 points per game. However, he has flashed upside at times, posting double-digit fantasy performances in Week 5 against the Lions (13.2 points) and Week 9 (18 points).
The Bengals face the Patriots this week, a defense that has allowed the 15th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, giving Iosivas a chance to step up with the increased opportunity.
Arizona Cardinals Greg Dortch 4%
Dortch is coming off his best game of the season and appears on this list for the second straight week. He and teammate Michael Wilson both took advantage of Marvin Harrison Jr.’s absence in Week 11. Wilson would have made this list again, but his 33.5-point breakout performance pushed his roster percentage above 50%.
Dortch delivered his strongest outing of the year with 18.6 fantasy points on 6 catches for 66 yards and a touchdown (6 targets). The Cardinals face the Jaguars this week, a defense that has allowed the 13th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. With Marvin Harrison Jr. ruled out again, Dortch has another strong opportunity to put up meaningful production.
Green Bay Packers Christian Watson 46%
Watson has played four games so far this season and is averaging 11.9 fantasy points per game in that span. He’s coming off his best performance of the year against the Giants, where he recorded 4 catches on 5 targets for 46 yards and 2 touchdowns.
This week, he faces a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. However, based on his recent volume, he should still have plenty of opportunities to produce.
New York Giants Darius Slayton 26%
Slayton is coming off a hamstring injury in Week 11 that kept him out against the Green Bay Packers. Prior to the injury, he posted his only two double-digit fantasy performances of the season, scoring 11.2 points in Week 9 and 12.9 points in Week 10. Overall, he’s averaging 6.9 fantasy points per game this year.
He now faces a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, giving him a favorable matchup to capitalize on. Slayton also ranks second among Giants wide receivers in total snaps with 437, behind only Wan’Dale Robinson (680), showing how involved he is in the offense.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tez Johnson 29%
Tez Johnson is coming off a tough Week 11 performance, posting just 1.6 fantasy points against the Buffalo Bills on 1 catch for 6 yards (3 targets). Just one week earlier, however, he erupted for 20.2 points in Week 10, recording 4 receptions on 5 targets for 42 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has also logged two other double-digit fantasy outings this season: 11.5 points in Week 6 and 15.8 points in Week 7.
Johnson now faces the Rams in Week 12 and will look to bounce back. Los Angeles has allowed the 14th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season, giving Johnson a favorable opportunity for a rebound performance.