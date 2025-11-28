Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jakobi Meyers vs. Darnell Mooney
Two WRs who have had notable subpar or poor stretches of games in the 2025 fantasy football season had good fantasy outings in week 12, as one WR had their best game of the year. These two WRs are Jacksonville Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers and Atlanta Falcons WR Darnell Mooney. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit between the two players in fantasy football this week.
Darnell Mooney
Before entering week 12’s game against the New Orleans Saints, WR2 for the Atlanta Falcons, Darnell Mooney, did not have a single game in the 2025 season with over 70 receiving yards. This streak was broken with Mooney, logging three receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown against the Saints. It appears that WR1 for the Falcons, Drake London, will be out again in week 13. He is currently listed as doubtful to play against the New York Jets, making Mooney the team’s WR1 for a second week in a row.
The Jets this season have been a great passing defense. They are allowing the 10th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL this season. In their last three games, the Jets have allowed 75 or more receiving yards to two opposing WR1s. The one WR that did not have over this total recorded 58 receiving yards. On the year in PPR fantasy formats New York has given up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to the WR position.
Jakobi Meyers
Last week WR Jakobi Meyers, for the Jacksonville Jaguars, had his best game since coming to Duval. Against the Arizona Cardinals, he had four receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. And while this is good to see from Meyers, his stock is taking a hit in week 13. Like Mooney, Meyers WR1 has been hurt, but unlike Mooney, Meyers WR1 will be returning this week. WR1 for the Jaguars, Brian Thomas Jr., looks set to play, as he was a full participant in practice this week and holds no injury designation going into week 13 against the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans this year are giving up the 14th most passing yards per game this season. They have defended opposing WR2s well in their last two games. Over that stretch, the two opposing WR2s they played against did not find the endzone and had under 60 receiving yards. In the season in PPR fantasy formats, they are allowing the fifth most fantasy points to the WR position as a whole.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who should start and who should sit in week 13 in fantasy football between Meyers and Mooney, Mooney should start, and Meyers should sit. The main reason for this is that Mooney has increased opportunity with London out, while Meyers sees a drop in his fantasy ceiling with the return of Thomas Jr..
Meyers, in general, is a sketchy fantasy play this week, given the unknown of how he will perform alongside Thomas Jr.. This will be the two's first time playing together this season.