Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jameson Williams vs. Zay Flowers
Going into week 13 of the NFL season, there will be a larger number of games on Thursday–three–with the special Thanksgiving slate of games. In this two WRs that have been up in the air as being start and sit players this season in fantasy football, are Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers and Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams. Here is a breakdown on who to play between the two this week in fantasy.
Jameson Williams
Fourth-year WR for the Detroit Lions, Jameson Williams, is coming off one of his worst fantasy outings of the 2025 season in week 12. Against the New York Giants, he had zero receptions and three targets. This is the second game this season where Williams has gone without a reception. He will look to erase this negative and get back to the output he has had in his two prior games, when he and the Lions take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.
In Williams' two games before week 12, he combined for 10 receptions and 207 receiving yards. He also logged a TD in both of these games.
Green Bay, on the season, has had a high-level passing defense, thanks to a talented secondary and an elite pass rush. They have been especially good as of late, allowing the third-fewest passing yards per game in their last three game. In their latest game, WR2 for the Minnesota Vikings, Jordan Addison, was held to zero receptions against them.
The Lions, back in week one, took on the Green Bay Packers, and Williams struggled to get separation and make big plays. He had four receptions for 23 yards in the contest. Williams' production hinges heavily on his ability to make big plays. He is second in the NFL in yards per reception, averaging 18.1 yards per catch. Green Bay ranks as one of the top teams in the league in fewest yards allowed per reception.
Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers, for the last 10 weeks in a row, has had fewer than 15 PPR fantasy points. He continues to get solid production for the Ravens, but for fantasy football GMS, it is nothing to ride home about. He has had 10 or more fantasy points in nine out of 10 of these games in PPR fantasy formats. One of the main factors holding him back from breaking this 15-point seal has been his inability to strike paydirt. Flowers this season has only found the endzone one time, coming all the way back in week one. In week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, he will look to break this trend.
The Bengals this season are giving up the most passing yards per game in the NFL. However, in their last three games against opposing WR1s, they have done well. They have allowed not one game over 60 receiving yards to them and no TDs as well. On the season, Cincinnati is allowing the 10th fewest PPR fantasy points to the WR position as a whole. The team that ranks one spot ahead of them is Green Bay.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who to start and who to sit between Flowers and Williams, Flowers should start, and Williams should sit. Williams overall as a fantasy player has more upside week to week when it comes to his fantasy football ceiling, but in this matchup in week 13, it feels that the upside valve for him is cut off. Flowers has the better matchup, and with his consistent play, he is by far the safer and better play this week.
Fantasy GMs with Williams should be cautious in playing him in general. It feels like a spot where he could struggle once again, versus the Packers in their second meeting of the year.