Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jared Goff vs. Dak Prescott
Both QBs Dak Prescott and Jared Goff will be in action in the week 13 Thanksgiving slate. Here is a breakdown of who to play between the two QBs in fantasy football this week.
Jared Goff
QB for the Detroit Lions, Jared Goff, after a disappointing fantasy performance in week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles, bounced back with a big-time fantasy performance against the New York Giants in week 12. In the game, he went 28-42 passing for 279 yards, and he threw two touchdowns in the process. This made him QB9 for most fantasy points in the week. Goff will look to carry this positive play into Thursday when he and the Lions take on the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers in 2025 are giving up the fifth-fewest passing yards per game, 182.3. They have been especially elite as of late in their secondary. In their latest three games, they have allowed the third fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 143.
Goff, in his last four games, has had up-and-down fantasy performances against Green Bay. He has two games with 280 or more passing yards and two or more passing TDs. In one of the four games, he threw for just 145 passing yards and one TD. Then, in his most recent game, against the Packers in week one of this year, Goff threw for 225 passing yards and one TD, and one interception against them. This ranked Goff as QB21 for the week against Green Bay. He was also sacked the most in this contest out of his last four games against them, getting sacked a total of four times.
Dak Prescott
QB for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott, is coming off another great outing in his latest game in week 12. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, he threw for 354 yards on 23-36 passing for two TDs and one INT. This ranked Prescott as QB3 in fantasy for the week. The 354 passing yards he threw in the contest are the second most he has thrown for this season. In the previous week, before week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, he threw for four TDs, which tied for the most he has thrown for all season. The combination of these two games has Prescott ranked as QB2 over the past two weeks.
Prescott and the Cowboys in week 13 on Thursday will take on the 2024 Super Bowl runner-ups, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs this season are allowing the 11th fewest passing yards per game, 195.4. Over the last three games, they have been worse off in guarding the pass attack, as they have allowed the seventh most passing yards per game in the NFL, 242.3. However, in these three games, QBs have only combined for three TD passes.
This will be Prescott’s first game against Kansas City since the 2021 season.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who to start and who to sit between Goff and Prescott, Goff should sit, and Prescott should start. Both of these players are high-level QBs, and overall in fantasy this week are good starting options. However, in this debate, Prescott’s play in the past two weeks and him having a better matchup give him the edge in being a start over Goff for week 13.