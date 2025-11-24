Everything Jared Goff Said After Lions Defeated Giants
Here is what Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff told reporters postgame, following a 34-27 comeback victory over the New York Giants at Ford Field.
On the performance of Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs today:
“Man, that dude is as good as they come in our league, and he’s making his claim across our league as one of the best players, regardless of position and we are lucky to have him, man. He’s so electric. For him to be able to do that to supplement some of the struggles we were having was awesome.”
On the energy it brings to the team having a player like Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs:
“A ton. A ton of energy and you can tell the fear in the defense when the ball gets in his hands, the way they rally to him. And certainly, when he gets to the second-level on some of those longer runs, you can feel the safety, the angle they start taking, and it’s a good feeling for us, hard for a defense.”
On how Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs has grown as a receiver:
“Yeah, just more and more reps. We had some more stuff in for him that we didn’t get to today. He’s doing a great job learning these routes, getting better at these routes. His hands are as good as they need to be. He does a great job out of the backfield. I probably went to him a couple too many times, honestly, on some of those balls to the sideline, but sometimes you are playing quarterback, you’re trying to be a point guard, and he’s the hot hand. If I’m in between, just kind of give it to him. Again, probably one too many times.”
On if Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is as quiet a guy with the team as he is with the media:
“No, he’s normal with us. He talks to us, and he’s great. He’s a great player, a great worker, a great teammate who does everything right. He works his tail off every day, and we are lucky to have him.”
On the thought in the huddle before the first play of overtime:
“It’s just duo, the run play, everyone runs it. He’s dang good at duo. We were running it behind (Lions T) Penei (Sewell) and (Lions OL) Tate (Ratledge), and they are really good at that deuce block up to the backer. It’s been a good run for us, and that’s not the first time he’s taken that exact play to the house. When it came in the headset, you never know with him.”
On when he could tell Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs was going to score on his 69-yard touchdown in overtime:
“Again, I think I’ve said this before, I got the best seat in the house. It's really cool. I think I put my hand up, and he was about seven yards down the field. It’s just you can see the angle he’s about to take and the angle the safety had. It’s over. And that’s what makes him so special, that next-level speed. 24 on their team (Giants S Dane Belton) is not a slow player, he’s not. He’s a really fast player, he’s a really good player, and (Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs) Jah ran away from him a couple of times. He's got a different level.”
On if the New York Giants surprised them as a 2-9 team:
“No, we’ve said that all week. I think I told you guys on Wednesday, they’ve played everyone tough. They played us really tough. Had a few moments there where it could’ve gone out of hand, and we held strong on defense, made a play on offense. I think they played well. I think you have to tip your cap, they’re not a bad team. I know their record says that. They play hard.”
On having 237 rushing yards behind a banged-up O-Line:
“Those guys are a rare breed. They’re battling right now through some stuff. They don’t want your sympathy. They’re just going to put their head down and work. I’m proud of those guys and thankful for them laying it on the line for me and for the backs every game.”
On how important this win was and the way they won it:
“Yeah, it’s important to get the W. Regardless of who we’re playing, what their record is, to finish the game and get the W that way is a way we haven’t won yet, in overtime and having to claw back and get that W. I think it says a lot about kind of catching that momentum and trying to get on that train and get on the right foot. I think – not to go sidetrack here, but there are a lot of plays that I wish I had back that maybe would’ve allowed us to get a lead a little earlier in the game. We’ll look at those critically. It was good to get a win.”
On the quick turnaround before the Thanksgiving Day game against the Green Bay Packers:
“Yeah, you start watching it tonight. As soon as you get home, get to work. I think our coaches are probably on their way to the facility to get to work themselves. We’re used to the tradition of this. We’ve played Green Bay in this game before, so we have some familiarity with it, too. Division game, at our place, Thanksgiving, everything you want. They’re a great team and we’ll be ready.”
On Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs saying he doesn’t like starting overtime on offense:
“I think ideally in the new rules, you’d like to have it second, so you know what you need. When we score on the first play, I’ll take it.”