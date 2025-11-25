Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Romeo Doubs vs. Christian Watson
Fantasy managers will have some big choices to make this week, and they will have to make them early. This comes with six teams being in action on Thursday for the Thanksgiving slate of games. Two players that come to mind that fantasy managers will have to make tough start or sit decisions regarding them are Green Bay Packers WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Here is a breakdown of who to start between the two WRs in fantasy football this week.
Romeo Doubs
Romeo Doubs has hit a bit of a low in his production as of late. After recording seven receptions for 91 yards in a week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers, Doubs has a combined seven receptions for 81 yards in his last three games. This is definitely worrisome, and fantasy managers who have any stock in Doubs being a viable WR option in fantasy football. He will look to try to get back to putting up solid numbers against the Detroit Lions thiis week.
The Lions this season are allowing the 15th fewest passing yards per game. In that, two of the last WR2s that have faced Detroit held them to under 30 receiving yards, with all three WRs being held out of the endzone.
Christian Watson
From out of nowhere, Christian Watson has come into the 2025 season and made an impact for the Green Bay Packers. He has had 45 or more receiving yards in all five games since returning from an ACL injury from last year. In his latest outing, he had five receptions for 49 yards on seven targets. Watson has shown in years past that there is another level he can hit when it comes to fantasy point production. It will remain to be seen if that can be reached on Thursday when he and the rest of the Packers take on the Lions.
The Lions are home to a solid secondary, as mentioned above, but they are vulnerable. They showed this last week against the New York Giants, where their WR1 Wan’Dale Robinson shredded Green Bay's secondary. In the game, he logged nine receptions for 156 yards and a TD. Including Robinson, the Lions, in their last four games, have allowed three WR1s to find the endzone. Robinson, out of this group, was the only WR1 to have over 50 receiving yards against them over that span.
Final verdict
When it comes to who to start and who to sit in fantasy football this week, between Doubs and Watson, Doubs should be a sit, and Watson should be a start. This one feels simple. Watson’s overall production has not wavered in the last few weeks, whereas Doubs, on the other hand, has fallen off a cliff. The ceiling for Watson can produce in fantasy also feel much higher, based on what he has done prior in his career. Watson has four career games over 100 receiving yards, while Doubs has zero. Both WRs have played the same number of seasons in the NFL. Lastly, WR2s have not fared well as of late against the Lions, whereas WR1s have done solidly.