John Metchie III, Christian Watson Lead Week 13 Waiver Wire Wide Receiver Pickups
As we head into Week 13, our fantasy football week starts with the waiver wire. One of the key positions that you want to hit on with your waivers is the wide receivers. There are no bye weeks this week, but injuries to both wide receivers and quarterbacks will impact our decisions this week. These are our top Week 13 wide receiver waiver wire pickups.
John Metchie III, New York Jets
We understand that no one really wants to start a Jets wide receiver, but sometimes we are left with no other options. It appears that Metchie III is the wide receiver to own in New York. He once again led all Jets' wide receivers with six receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in Week 12. Tyrod Taylor may not be the best quarterback, but he's a much better option for the Jets' pass-catchers because he is capable of completing passes. You can make a case that Adonai Mitchell has more upside, and both players saw seven targets in Week 12, but he is a terrible wide receiver. Mitchell caught just two of his seven targets for 42 yards, because he is a great athlete, and not a polished wide receiver.
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Watson once again led the Green Bay Packers in receiving on Sunday. He caught five of seven targets for 49 yards. We aren't going to pretend like we can predict how the Packers' wide receiver room is going to play out from week to week. Many have been trying to do that and failing for years now. However, it does seem like Watson, as of now, has as safe a floor as you're going to get in Green Bay, and we already know he has plenty of upside.
Andrei Iosivas, Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins suffered a concussion in Week 12 and will not be available for Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving. That once again opens the door for Iosivas to potentially be fantasy viable. In Week 12, he led the team in targets, receptions, and yards, catching four of seven targets for 61 yards.
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Burden III has been getting more snaps and targets over the past few weeks, and we know the rookie has a ton of upside. In Week 12, he caught three of five targets for 46 yards as his snaps continue to climb. This is not a player that we would want to start right away, but he's worth stashing on your bench in case of a breakout.
Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals
Michael Wilson has earned most of the headlines coming out of Arizona with Marvin Harrison Jr out, but we shouldn't overlook Dortch. Over the past two weeks, he has caught 12 of 15 targets for 119 yards and two TDs. That is a very usable fantasy output. We expect Harrison Jr to miss at least one more game.