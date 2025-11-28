Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tyrone Tracy Jr. Vs Kenneth Gainwell
Two RBS whose fantasy production has been up and down in 2025 are both coming off of solid fantasy performances from last week. The two RBs being referred to are Pittsburgh Steelers RB2 Kenneth Gainwell and New York Giants RB1 Tyrone Tracvy Jr. Here is a breakdown of who to start and who to sit between the two this week in fantasy football.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Upon rookie Cam Skattebo getting hurt, RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s role looked like it was not going to pick back up. In the first game after the Skattebo injury, he had just five carries. In the three games since then, he has gotten 14 or more in every matchup, including his highest total in week 12 against the Lions, where he had 20 carries. Taking this usage momentum going into week 13, Tracy Jr. will look to have a big week.
This week, Tracy Jr. and the Giants will play the New England Patriots. This will be an awfully tough opponent for Tracy Jr. to excel against. This year, the Patriots are allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game. In three of their last four games opposing RB1s have had less than 60 rushing yards against them.
Kenneth Gainwell
Playing the role of RB2 in Pittsburgh, Kenneth Gainwell continues to get meaningful volume. In his last game against the Chicago Bears, he had 10 rushes for 92 yards and six receptions for 30 yards. This is the third game in his last four, where he has had four or more receptions. Against the Buffalo Bills this week, it looks like Gainwell has the chance to put up big numbers again, despite his role as RB2.
In the past three weeks, he has played more snaps than RB1 of the Steelers, Jaylen Warren. Last week, Gainwell played in 51% of the team's snaps while Warren played in 50% of the team's snaps. For what Gainwell has provided in his time on the field, it does not feel like his snap count should be subject to change in a significant way.
The Bills thie year are allowing the third most rushing yards per game. In their last three games they have allowed 140 or more scrimmage yards to two opposing RBs. These RBs combined for eight receptions for 85 yards. On the year in PPR fantasy football formats Buffalo are giving up the third most fantasy points per game to the RB position.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who should start and who should sit between Tracy Jr. and Gainwell, Tracy Jr. should sit, and Gainwell should start. The main thing that goes into this is Gainwell having the better matchup. This season, almost every RB that has faced the Patriots has struggled. With Tracy Jr. having several low-point fantasy outings in his bag this year, Gainwell, in a good match-up, is the better play.
Tracy Jr. could maybe carve out a way to be successful based on his pass-catching ability, but the game script would have to play in his favor. Even then, he is still a risky play.