Fab's Five Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers For Week 13: Start Kenneth Gainwell
Was Alvin Kamara one of your starting fantasy running backs? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five running back streamers for Week 13!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming RBs Week 13
Woody Marks at Colts (41.6%): The Woodman has been a disappointment for fantasy fans over the last month, failing to score more 7.9 points in three of his last four games. Still, I’d flex the rookie runner where needed against the Colts. Their defense has surrendered double digits to 11 running backs, including seven who have scored more than 15 points … four of those stat lines have come since Week 8.
Kenneth Gainwell vs. Bills (32.8%): Gainwell and Jaylen Warren are sharing the backfield work in Pittsburgh, and both are viable flex options for fantasy managers against the Bills. Over the last four weeks, their defense has surrendered the eighth-most points per game to opposing running backs. What’s more, Buffalo has allowed two different runners to beat them for 34 or more fantasy points since Week 10.
RJ Harvey at Commanders (27.9%): Harvey was a real disappointment in his first game without J.K. Dobbins, scoring just eight fantasy points in a win over the Chiefs. Still, he has flex appeal this week based on a matchup against the Commanders. Their defense has allowed the second-most points per game to backs since Week 9, and six different runners have beaten them for 17-plus points since Week 4.
Kimani Vidal vs. Raiders (4.5%): Vidal has been hard to trust, alternating good and bad stat lines since Week 6. Based on that trend, he’s due for a nice week in a plus matchup against the Raiders. Their defense gave up two touchdowns to Quinshon Judkins last week, and three runners have beaten them for 16-plus points since Week 9. Unless Omarion Hampton returns, I’d start Vidal as a flex if he’s active.
Devin Neal at Dolphins (4.4%): Neal should see a bigger role in the Saints offense with Alvin Kamara (knee) banged up, making the rookie a potential sleeper against the Dolphins. Their defense has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, and six have beaten them for 16-plus points. That includes four opposing backs who beat Miami for more than 20 fantasy points this season.