Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Xavier Worthy vs Romeo Doubs
Two WRs in week 12 that will be featured in the Thanksgiving slate of games in week 13 are coming off underwhelming fantasy performances. Those two WRs are Kansas City Chiefs WR2 Xavier Worthy and Green Bay Packers WR2 Romeo Doubs. Here is a breakdown of who to start between Worthy and Doubs this week in fantasy football.
Xavier Worthy
The impact of what the return of Rashee Rice would do for Xavier Worthy’s fantasy trajectory was one of the biggest questions coming into this year of fantasy football. The answer so far, with not that much time to go in fantasy football, is that it has made him almost unplayable.
Since Rice has been back, Worthy, who was already having an underwhelming year, has had only two games above 50 receiving yards. One of these games is from his latest matchup in week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. He had four receptions for 59 receiving yards. And while this is somewhat encouraging, a look over at Rice’s production last week and as of late makes the discouragement outweigh this glimmer following the conclusion of the game. Rice had a season high of 141 receiving yards in week 12, making it his third game out of his last four with 80 or more receiving yards. Despite the negatives, Worthy will look to get back on track in fantasy football against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
The Cowboys this season are allowing the third-most passing yards per game. In that WRs have excelled against them in fantasy football. In the year in PPR fantasy formats, they are giving up the second-most fantasy points to the WR position. In two of their last three games, opposing WR2s have had 60 or more receiving yards.
Romeo Doubs
Ronmo Doubs, like Worthy, has had his fantasy production somewhat affected based on the return of a player on his team. That being the likes of WR Christian Watson. He has been back for the Packers and active in their last five games.
In three out of five of these games, he has had more receiving yards than Doubs. This includes last week when Doubs had just two receptions for 23 yards. It should be mentioned that the game script did not play in his favor for him to excel in this matchup. Both his catches came in the first half. The Packers opted to run the ball heavily against the Minnesota Vikings, as QB Jordan Love only threw 21 passes–his lowest total of the season. Doubs will look to have bigger fantasy production against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
Against WRs in PPR fantasy formats this season, the Lions are allowing the 12th most fantasy points per game to the WR position. In their last three games, WR2s have struggled. The best performance out of the three came from Washington Commanders WR Treylon Burks, who had three receptions for 58 yards. The other two WR2s against Detroit combined for two receptions for 31 receiving yards.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who should start and who should sit between Doubs and Worthy in week 13 in fantasy football, Worthy should start, and Doubs should sit. This feels like the final straw for Worthy. His production has been lacking, but Doubs' production, in the last couple of weeks, has also. Worthy has the clear better matchup, which is the main factor in him getting the start. If Worthy can not produce in this spot, it is probably time for fantasy managers to move on from him.