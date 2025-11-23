Is Xavier Worthy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Chiefs)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is listed as questionable for the team's Week 12 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Worthy is expected to play through his ankle injury in this crucial AFC contest.
That's a positive sign for the Chiefs, as Worthy has been a reliable option on the outside when he's been in the lineup this season. Worthy missed time earlier this season after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
In eight games, the former first-round pick has 27 catches (on 45 targets) for 281 yards and one score. He's also carried the ball seven times for 73 yards.
Worthy has seen his role shrink on offense since Rashee Rice (suspension) returned to action, but the 2024 first-round pick has played in at least 75 percent of the team's snaps in each of the last three weeks.
Here's a look at how to bet on Worthy in the prop market now that he's set to play on Sunday.
Best Xavier Worthy Prop Bet for Week 12 vs. Colts
Xavier Worthy UNDER 3.5 Receptions (-143)
There's no doubt that Worthy is behind Travis Kelce and Rice in the pecking order in this passing game, as he's been targeted just 27 times over his last five games, reeling in 16 passes during that stretch.
In only one of those games Worthy had over 3.5 receptions. So, I wouldn't be shocked to see him fall short of this line again in Week 12.
The Colts are going to play Worthy a bunch, but he's yet to have a double-digit target game, and his two best games of the season came while Rice was still suspended. He's a fade candidate in a playoff-level matchup on Sunday.
