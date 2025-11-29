Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Devin Neal vs Rhamondre Stevenson
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decisions are never easy make. There is so much to unravel in order to make the best possible decision. Even then, nothing is 100%. We can always be wrong, but the more work that we put in, the better we come prepared to make the best possible decision. Today, we will breakdown Devin Neal and Rhamondre Stevenson.
The Case for Devin Neal
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: RB35
Neal is now going to be the RB1 for the Saints. They are by no means an elite rushing team (29th in the NFL), but volume is volume. Neal is likely to have a workload to may exceed 75% of Team Rushing Attempts/Snaps.
The Saints, as a whole, are averaging (91.5) Rushing Yards per Game with (3) Total Touchdowns. Perhaps Neal will add a new element.
The Saints will head to Miami to face the Dolphins. They are 29th in Rushing Yards Allowed per Game, although they are 18th ranked versus Running Backs. This is due to the fact that the Dolphins have allowed just (6) Rushing Touchdowns on the season.
Neal will have a lower ceiling, but the volume will be lucrative.
The Case for Rhamondre Stevenson
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: RB36
Stevenson has played 9 Games for the Patriots this season. He has 89 Attempts (26% Share), 284 Yards (3.2 Yards per Attempt), and 3 Touchdowns. He is the RB43 in Fantasy Football and RB42 in Fantasy Points per Game.
The Patriots had been leading their backfield with Stevenson for much of the season. Through Week 8, Stevenson has been averaging 62% of snaps played. Since he was injured, TreVeyon Henderson has taken over. Stevenson returned in Week 12 and the share was 65%-to-31% in favor of Henderson.
The week, the Patriots will face the Giants. Their unit is 32nd in Rushing Yards Allowed per Game and 31st versus Running Backs. This look to be a very lucrative matchups for the Patriots rushing attack. They also likely enter a run script as they enter this game favored by a touchdown.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Devin Neal vs Rhamondre Stevenson
We will look at upside in volume and touchdown probability.
The Saints backfield is averaging (1.9) Red Zone Rushing Attempts per Game. Neal is likely to have most, if not all of that volume when, and if they enter the Red Zone often. OTher than that, the Saints average (25) Rushing Attempts per Game. We could see Neal run the ball 15-20 times.
Stevenson will likely have a run-share under 40%, but the overall team volume may be up. The Patriots run the ball (29) times per Game. Stevenson should have 8-12 Attempts in this game with 15+ Attempt upside. In the Red Zone, Henderson has (21) Attempts to Stevenson's (20) Attempts. This is likely more of a 2-to-1 split in favor of Henderson.
The Patriots do have a favorable script, better matchup, and a better player in Stevenson. For that reason, I may prefer to play his ceiling over Neal.
Start Rhamondre Stevenson for a favorable matchup that may have a higher ceiling.