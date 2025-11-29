Fantasy Football Week 13 Deep-Sleepers: Devin Neal, Chimere Dike and 4 Others
You can never have top tiered players across your entire Fantasy Football lineup. Injuries, underperformance, and depth chart adjustments can vastly affect the week-to-week value of many players. This opens the door for many sleepers that become viable options on a weekly basis. If you can leverage them throughout the year, you will have performed as an elite Fantasy Football manager. This week, we look at these six deep-sleeper candidates.
Trevor Lawrence, QB - 55% Available
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: QB17
Lawrence is owned in under 50% of leagues, but he is very viable to use this week. Lawrence is the QB14 in Fantasy Football and he now will face a Titans team that is 20th versus the Quarterback and the 29th best defense per the FPI. On a per game basis, Lawrence averages (269.3) Yards per Game versus the Titans.
Devin Neal, RB - 48% Available
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: RB35
The Saints are going to be fielding Neal as their RB1 this week as Alvin Kamara finds himself sidelined due to injury. The volume itself makes Neal a must-start asset. The backups will be Audric Estime and Evan Hull, who have just been added from the practice squad. Neal very well may have 75%+ of Team Rushing Attempts.
Michael Carter, RB - 92% Available
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: RB53
The Cardinals have Bam Knight listed as questionable while Trey Benson and Emari Demercado remain absent. If Knight is out, Carter will own the backfield over 80% of snaps. Even if Knight does play, he has split carries down the middle with Carter. In fact, Carter has narrowly out snapped Knight over the last two games.
To aid the matter, the Buccaneers are 24th versus Running Backs.
Chimere Dike, WR - 80% Available
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: WR45
Every once in awhile you find a player on waivers that is vastly underappreciated. This player has a surging target share and very clearly is an asset that the team has become obsessed with. This time, that player is Chimere Dike.
Dike has a 13% Target Share on the season. He is averaging (5.3) Targets per Game over his last four games. He also leads all Titans pass-catcher in Red Zone Targets (9) and Target Share (29%). Dike is also looking to set the NFL record for all-purpose yards. Perhaps we get lucky and return a kickoff/punt.
Adonai Mitchell, WR - 97% Available
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: WR61
If are looking for boom-or-bust, you found it with AD Mitchell. His Average Depth of Reception is (16.9) Yards. The Jets will use Mitchell as their vertical threat and at this point in the season, there is no conservative play-calling.
Mitchell has (13) Targets over his last two games. The Falcons are 18th versus Wide Receivers. The Jets will also likely be a pass script as they are projected to trail behind, and very unlikely would they be up big.
Gunnar Helm, TE - 98% Available
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: TE27
The Titans have finally figured out their offense a tad bit. They are likely going to target a very offensive minded head coach in 2026, perhaps being Joe Brady (Bills OC). That would elevate the future value of Cam Ward, Dike, and Helm as the trio of the future.
Helm has 38 Targets (11% Target Share) and 21 Targets over his last five games. His snap-share has increased from the mid-40's to over 60% since the bye week.