Fantasy Football Week 13 Deep-Sleepers: Devin Neal, Chimere Dike and 4 Others

Titans WR Chimere Dike's is having an All-Pro rookie season:



◻️ 47 Kick Returns (1st in NFL)

◻️ 1,206 KR Yards (1st in NFL)

◻️ 285 Punt Return Yards (3rd in NFL)

◻️ 2 Punt Return TD (1st in NFL)

◻️ 23.8 Yards Per Punt Return (1st in NFL)

◻️ 1,760 All-Purpose Yards (1st in NFL)