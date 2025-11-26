Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Joe Burrow vs Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott remains SUPER underrated this season:



• #1 in NFL in QBR

• #2 in NFL in Passing TD

• #2 in NFL in EPA

• #4 in NFL in Completion %

• #5 in NFL in Passing Yards



If the Cowboys had a decent defense, Dak would be a real MVP contender. https://t.co/NzDJkC4C4D pic.twitter.com/IZ6W40Elzr