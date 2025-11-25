Week 13 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Trust Joe Burrow on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is almost here, and with just two weeks left in the fantasy football regular season, every quarterback decision now carries playoff-level pressure. There is no room for errors. No room for sentiment. One decision could swing your entire season.
Week 12 gave us plenty of plot twists—headlined by Jameis Winston turning back the clock and finishing as the QB1 overall, and Cam Ward finally cashing in on the hype with a season-best 23.9 fantasy points. If you survived the chaos, congratulations. If not, buckle up—Week 13 is even spicier.
We’ve got quarterback storylines everywhere you look. Joe Burrow is on track to return on Thanksgiving in a heavyweight showdown with a red-hot Ravens team riding a five-game win streak since Lamar Jackson’s comeback. However, Jackson still doesn’t look fully healthy and has struggled to regain form. Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels is creeping toward a return, but with Washington basically eliminated, the coaching staff may be extra cautious and keep him on the sidelines. Jaxson Dart has missed the last two weeks, and although Winston was fun in relief, the rookie is expected back against the Patriots. And in Houston, CJ Stroud remains in concussion protocol but is pushing to suit up.
Before we dive into this week’s best and worst quarterback matchups, let’s take a look at how the top 12 fantasy quarterbacks stand heading into Week 13.
Best Fantasy Football Quarterbacks in 2025
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Drake Maye, New England Patriots
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
- Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
- Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
- Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The QB landscape looks wildly different than it did on opening night, and the chaos is only just getting started. But as we enter Week 13, bye weeks are finally no longer an issue for fantasy managers. With Week 13 primed to kick off on Thanksgiving with three games – Green Bay at Detroit, Kansas City at Dallas, and Cincinnati at Baltimore – let’s take a look at some of the noteworthy quarterbacks in our fantasy football rankings.
Start Joe Burrow In His Long Awaited Return From Injury
Starting Joe Burrow after nearly three months on the shelf feels like jumping into the deep end without checking the water temperature. But this is exactly why you’ve been stashing him. Week 13 brings a primetime Thanksgiving showdown against a Baltimore Ravens defense that’s good—not great—against opposing quarterbacks. And historically, Burrow hasn’t just beaten the Ravens… he’s dominated them.
In nine career meetings with Baltimore, Burrow has carved them up for 2,699 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He’s posted absurd video-game numbers in his last two outings against his division rival: an average of 410 passing yards and 4.5 touchdowns per game, translating to roughly 35 fantasy points per outing. If that doesn’t make fantasy managers salivate heading into a playoff push, nothing will.
Sure, Burrow will be without Tee Higgins, but Ja’Marr Chase is back after serving his one-game suspension for spitting on Jalen Ramsey. And if recent history tells us anything, Chase loves seeing purple on the other side of the line. In his last two games vs. Baltimore, he’s posted a monstrous 21 catches, 457 yards, and five touchdowns. Something says we’re about to see fireworks on Thanksgiving night.
If you’ve held Burrow this long, this is the moment you were waiting for. Plug him in confidently in a crucial Week 13 matchup—because this is exactly why you drafted him.
Trevor Lawrence Belongs In Starting Lineups, Not On The Waiver Wire
I’m not sure how we’re still here, but somehow Trevor Lawrence remains available in far too many fantasy leagues. Yes, he can be maddeningly inconsistent, but he’s still sitting as the QB14 on the season. With fantasy playoffs looming and options thinning fast, Lawrence deserves strong consideration this week.
The Jaguars draw a favorable Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who are allowing the 13th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Better yet, Lawrence should be getting Brian Thomas Jr. back soon, giving him a much-needed weapon as Jacksonville clings to postseason hopes in a must-win divisional battle. Tennessee’s defense has been vulnerable, and if last week’s surprising effort from Cam Ward is any indication, this could be a far more competitive and pass-friendly script than many expect.
SuperFlex Managers Can’t Even Consider J.J. McCarthy
McCarthy appeared to be a solid sleeper after his Week 1 comeback against the Chicago Bears in which he tallied two passing touchdowns and one rushing score. But that was the only time all season he eclipsed 20 fantasy points.
Justin Jefferson was widely considered to be quarterback proof before the season began but the veteran wideout has had his worst statistical season of his career with McCarthy under center. He’s averaging a career-low 13.8 fantasy points per game in PPR formats, and his best games of the season actually came with Carson Wentz under center in relief of McCarthy.
Now, McCarthy is in the concussion protocol after last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers in which he accumulated an abysmal 87 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions en route to a whopping 0.5 fantasy points thanks to 10 rushing yards.
McCarthy and the Vikes take on a Seattle Seahawks defense that has been much better than most anticipated heading into the 2025 season. Fantasy managers in dire need of a victory will need to find another option, even if McCarthy clears the concussion protocol. His floor is far too low as he has now posted single-digit fantasy points in three of six starts this season.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the NFL’s quarterbacks stack up in our Week 13 rankings.