Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Jake Ferguson Vs. Kyle Pitts

Jake Ferguson and Kyle Pitts enter Week 14 as two top tight ends in fantasy football, and could present a tough decision for fantasy owners this week. Ferguson and the Cowboys are slated to take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, while Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will take on a tough Seattle Seahawks squad on Sunday. Both tight ends present quality start options in fantasy this week, but who deserves the nod among the pair?

The Case For Jake Ferguson

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) carries the ball against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Jake Ferguson has remained one of the top fantasy tight ends for much of the season, and while his production has tapered off at times over recent weeks, he enters Week 14 ranked as TE3 among PPR leagues. Ferguson is averaging 13.3 points per week and has re-established himself in the offense following CeeDee Lamb’s return. Dallas’ star pass-catcher has remained consistent in a slightly reduced role, though his ceiling has been lowered due to the towering presence of the Cowboys’ one-two punch of Lamb and George Pickens at wide receiver.

The Case Against Ferguson

One of the NFL’s top red zone targets this season has been forced to find footing in a new role as the passing game’s third option. While he’s remained consistent, posting top-10 finishes among the position group in two of his last three games, Ferguson hasn’t managed the high-end production he displayed earlier in the season. It’s to be expected when you share an offense with two of the top wideouts in the league. Still Pitts has displayed more recent high-end production, which could force fantasy owners to lean towards the Falcons star.

The Case For Kyle Pitts

Oct 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) runs after a catch against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Kirk Cousins commanding the offense in wake of Michael Penix Jr.’s season-ending injury, Pitts broke out with one of his best fantasy performances of the season. The former No. 4 overall pick hauled in seven of his eight targets for a season-high 82 receiving yards, posting 15.2 PPR points. He posted a TE5 finish among PPR leagues, displaying immense value with the veteran backup at the helm. With star wideout Drake London sidelined, Pitts emerged as the top option in the passing game.

The Case Against Pitts

Pitts has struggled to sustain consistent production throughout the season thus far. He’s eclipsed the double-digit scoring mark just five times on the year, though each of his breakout performances have provided valuable fantasy production. Should London manage to suit up versus the Seahawks, Pitts could be reduced to an inconsistent role once again, which could force fantasy owners to lean in the direction of Ferguson.

The Final Verdict

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) is interviewed by NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti following a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite his recent flashes, I’m going to pick the safe floor of Ferguson over Pitts’ high ceiling for Week 14. The Lions provide a favorable matchup due to inconsistency within their defense, which could elevate Ferguson’s ceiling despite the crowded nature of his offense. The Cowboys’ passing game has posted significant volume over their last three games, which projects to continue in a must-win game versus Detroit.

