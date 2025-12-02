Fantasy Football Week 14 Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em: Javonte Williams vs. Jaylen Warren
A couple of RBs play that have had big games throughout the season, Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren and Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams, but over their past couple of games, there have been some performances of theirs that have just been viable in fantasy football. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit between Warren and Williams in week 14 of fantasy football.
Jaylen Warren
A closer look at Pittsburgh Steelers RB1, Jaylen Warren's production in his last three games has not been a good sight to see for fantasy managers. Over that stretch, he has not broken past 75 scrimmage yards one time. This includes last week when he had just 35 rushing yards on 10 carries against the Buffalo Bills, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards per game this year in the NFL. Warren’s fantasy production has been saved from disaster in the past two games with him finding the endzone, but nevertheless, this feels like it is going the wrong way at the worst possible time for Warren. One positive out of his performance in Buffalo is that he did have a higher snap percentage than the Steelers' RB2 Kenneth Gainwell for the first time in three games.
Warren and the rest of the Steelers in week 14 will take on the Baltimore Ravens. This year the Ravens are a middle-of-the-pack rush defense. In their last three games, they are allowing the 12th fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL. Against the RB position overall in PPR fantasy formats, they are giving up the 14th most fantasy points per game this season.
One area that Warren could capitalize on against Baltimore is in the passing game, but this is likely not to happen. Opposing RB1s in their past two games have combined for 11 receptions for 110 yards. Over Warren's last three games, he has combined for four receptions for 14 yards, while the Steelers continue to use Gainwell a ton in the pass game. In Pittsburgh’s last three games, Gainwell has combined for 15 receptions for 136 yards.
Javonte Williams
Dallas Cowboys RB1, Javonte Williams, had under 80 rushing yards for the first game in his last four outings this past week, but with the breaching of this hot streak, he broke a cold spell in the process. To go with his 59 rushing yards in the game, Williams had three receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in week 13. This was the first time Williams found the endzone in his last four games. Hopefully, this ignites the magic in a bottle of Williams' production early in the year. The first year, Cowboy struck pay dirt six times through his first five games of the 2025 season.
The Cowboys this week will take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. The Lions this year have been overall good at defending the run, allowing the 11th fewest rushing yards per game this season in the NFL. Williams has shown this year that he can perform well against these tough defenses. In the two other games Williams has played a team that ranks 10th or lower in fewest rushing yards allowed per game, he combined for 33 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Also, another positive going into Thursday for Williams is that the Lions, in their last three games, have allowed 90 or more scrimmage yards to every opposing RB1 they faced.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who should start and who should sit between Williams and Warren this week in fantasy football, Warren should sit, and Williams should start. An encouraging feat through Williams' somewhat subpar play through the past three games is his carry totals. In all three games, he has had 17 or more carries, with him rushing 20 or more times in two of them. Warren, on the other hand, in his last three contests, has had a high of 18 touts, and in the other two games, he had 10 carries in each game. That, along with the presence of Gainwell in the pass game, makes it clear that Williams has a higher fantasy point ceiling, making him the better play this week.