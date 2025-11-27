Cowboys RB Javonte Williams on verge of major contract bonus

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has put together a career year during his first season in Arlington.

After signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the Cowboys in the offseason, Williams has been a major reason why Dallas' offense has been of the best in the NFL this season headed into the Thanksgiving matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Headed into the game, Williams is already well on pace to surpass the career-high numbers he posted as a rookie with the Denver Broncos in 2021, as he's tallied 181 carries for 896 yards and a career-best eight touchdowns in 11 games so far this year. He's also added 28 catches for 107 yards and a receiving score.

MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys can set career-highs in Week 13 vs Chiefs

Williams has undoubtedly earned himself a new contract after this season whether that's in Dallas or elsewhere. Either way, he's set to receive some major bonus money this year before having to worry about contract negotiations.

Javonte Williams Set to Receive $500K in Bonuses

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Per Spotrac, if Williams reaches 12 total touchdowns and 1,250 scrimmage yards, if he will receive $500,000 in bonus money.

Williams needs three more touchdowns from scrimmage along with 247 more total yards in order to hit those marks. Considering how productive he's been this season, reaching those numbers feels like a breeze.

MORE: Insiders drop update on George Pickens’ future as Cowboys face major decision

If he has solid games against the Chiefs and the Detroit Lions in Week 14, Williams could potentially reach these incentives before Week 15's matchup at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams will remain as Dallas' bell cow out of the backfield with the Cowboys kickoff against Kansas City at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Cowboys-Eagles Week 13 injury report for Tuesday is great news for Dallas

Dallas Cowboys' NFL Playoff outlook after shocking comeback vs. Eagles

2 Cowboys legends earn Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist nods

4 winners & 3 losers from Dallas Cowboys unexpected win vs. Eagles in Week 12

4 big takeaways from Cowboys unbelievable comeback win vs. Eagles in Week 12