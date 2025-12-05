Fantasy Football Week 14 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jordan Mason vs. Kareem Hunt

With playoffs starting up for fantasy managers in the next couple of weeks, many fantasy GMs are heading into crucial matchups in week 14 of the NFL season. Two players who may come up in critical start and sit decisions at the RB position are Minnesota Vikings RB Jordan Mason and Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt. Here is a breakdown of who to start and who to sit between the two players this week in fantasy football.

Jordan Mason

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Once again, Jordan Mason is brought in as the possibility of being a start in fantasy this year, with the availability of other Minnesota Vikings RBs, and Aaron Jones' up in the air. Last week, in the Vikings' loss against the Seahawks, Jones suffered a shoulder injury, which has labeled a day-to-day availability tag on him. It is still uncertain if he is playing on Sunday, but he was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. If he is out, Mason could be a good play in fantasy against the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders this season have been poor at defending the run. They are allowing the sixth-most rushing yards per game this season in the NFL. Over their last three games, they have given up the second-most rushing yards per game in the NFL. Two of the last three RB1s the Commanders have played, finished as RB6 or higher in PPR fantasy formats

Kareem Hunt

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It feels like RB for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kareem Hunt’s production in fantasy football could be entering a downtrend. After the conclusion of week 12, his value was at an all-time high, with his performance against the Indianapolis Colts. In the game, he had 30 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. His TD was a part of a five-game streak where Hunt found the endzone. This line of scores was snapped in week 13, where Hunt had a mediocre fantasy performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

In the contest, he had 14 carries for 54 rushing yards and one reception for 22 yards. In PPR fantasy formats, Hunt ranked as RB39. The week prior, he was slotted as RB8. Hunt will look to shake off this outing and regain some form of a fantasy starter against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Texans this season have had a great defensive front and rushing defense overall. In the year, they are allowing the fourth fewest rushing yards per game. As of recently, in their last three games, they have allowed 80 or more rushing yards to two opposing RB1s, but this includes two of the best RBs in the league— Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and Buffalo Bills RB James Cook. They are the only two RBs this season to rush for more than 80 yards against Houston.

Outside of Houston’s high-level defense, another factor going against Hunt in this matchup is Chiefs' RB Isiah Pacheco being back in the picture. He played his first game since returning from an injury that kept him sidelined for three games in week 13. In the game, he had three carries for 16 yards. With another week removed from his injury, his volume could amp up and eat into Hunt’s carry total in week 14.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football in week 14 between Hunt and Mason, Hunt should sit, and Mason should start. The Vikings clearly have the better matchup, which is the main factor that led to this decision. Also, Mason has the chance not to be hindered by another RB if Jones is ruled out. If that is the case, Mason has a great chance of having a breakout fantasy performance in week 14.

