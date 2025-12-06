Fantasy Football Week 14 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Michael Wilson vs. Zay Flowers

Both Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson and Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers are coming off subpar fantasy outings in week 13. Given their week 14 matchups and other circumstances coming into play, they both are intriguing plays this week at the WR position in fantasy football. Here is a breakdown of who to start and who sit between Wilson and ÏLowers this week in fantasy.

Michael Wilson

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson lays out for a catch, coming up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fantasy managers who have Michael Wilson on their team sat down to watch the WR in week 13 with great optimism, as Willson had been on a two-week tear. In this game WR1 for the Cardinals, Marvin Harrison Jr., was flung back in the picture. With him back, Wilson’s production did, in fact, take a hit. In the game, he had three receptions on seven targets for 36 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This put a damper on the momentum of Wilson being a potential late-season league winner, but that possibility still seems feasible. Going into week 14, Harrison Jr. will unfortunately be back on the sideline. He was ruled out on Friday with a heel injury he suffered against the Buccaneers. This injury could bring forth another massive fantasy point outing for Wilson against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

The Rams this season are allowing the 14th-fewest passing yards per game. In their last two games, they have done well at defending the WR1 position, holding both WR1s they faced under 50 receiving yards.

Zay Flowers

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs after making a catch during the third quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

WR1 for the Baltimore Ravens, Zay Flowers, is coming off an extremely discouraging performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in week 13. In the game, he had two receptions for six yards on seven targets. This game was especially discouraging given how poorly the Bengals have played against the pass this season. In the year, they are allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL. Nevertheless, Flowers will look to bounce back in week 13 when he and the Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers, like the Bengals, also have a poor pass defense. In the year, they are allowing the fifth most passing yards per game. In their last three games against WR1s, they have done well against them. They have had all three opposing WR1s under 60 receiving yards and have not allowed a TD to the position. With this recent success, this year against the WR position in general, the Steelers are allowing the third-most PPR fantasy points out of any team to WRs. So, Pittsburgh has been good as of late, but over the year, they have shown they are vulnerable and can give up big games.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in week 14 of fantasy football between Flowers and Wilson, Flowers should sit, and Wilson should start. The two games where Wilson has been the WR1 with Jacoby Brissett at QB are too much to ignore. In these games, he had a combined 25 receptions for 303 receiving yards. So despite him having a little bit tougher of a matchup than Flowers this week, he is the better play with Harrison Jr. sidelined.

