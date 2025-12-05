Marvin Harrison Jr Out with Heel Injury, Michael Wilson to Own Massive Target Share

The Cardinals have ruled out Marvin Harrison Jr. to play in Week 14. This means that Michael Wilson will return back into the WR1 role with Greg Dortch to aid as the slot-WR2. Given the November bill of football for the Cardinals minus Harrison Jr., this offense may not be so much in trouble. It will affect multiple key players and that is what we will break down today.

Fantasy Football Impact

In two games without Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson has played a massive role. He had (33) Targets and (303) Yards over those two games. This would have marked Wilson as the WR1 in Fantasy Football by Points per Game. Perhaps that role may be back in Week 14.

Michael Wilson is apparently the best wide receiver alive pic.twitter.com/Ltb8jC9wrH — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 24, 2025

The Cardinals will be taking on the Rams in Week 14. The Rams are 14th in Passing Yards Allowed and 16th versus Wide Receivers. When Wilson had his two-game stretch on excellence, he did it against the 18th ranked Jaguars unit versus Wide Receivers and the 19th ranked 49ers unit.

As for Dortch, he also thrived in Harrison Jr's absence. Dortch had (15) Targets, (12) Receptions and (119) Yards. However, Dortch will be OUT with a chest injury. This elevates Xavier Weaver and Andre Baccellia.

If either player elevates to the WR2 role, it should be Weaver. He has played 49%, 68%, and 74% of snaps over the last three weeks. Baccellia was without any snaps in Week 13 and has been active for three total games. In fact, Baccellia was flagged and fined for an unnecessary roughness penalty against the Jaguars, with surely contributed to his 0% snap share last week.

Trey McBride was one player that saw no uptick in play over that stretch. He maintained his normal workload, which has been (7.3) Targets per Game and (73) Yards per Game.

As the above proof shows, Jacoby Brissett played just fine without Harrison Jr. He remains to throw over 300 Yards per Game, as we will trust it given the proof on paper.

Stock Watch

Michael Wilson should not be overvalued too highly as his two-game output will be unsustainable. We would be better guided to view Wilson as a WR2 with WR1 upside.

Xavier Weaver may carry too much volatility to start in Fantasy Football. I would expect most targets go exclusively to Wilson and McBride. We must ultimately realize that the Cardinals offense may just have a bad week.

Trey McBride remains are the TE1 in Fantasy Football.

Jacoby Brissett is viable to start, but in a tougher matchup, he is more of an upside play than a safe play.

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 14 Ranking:

Jacoby Brissett: QB11

Michael Wilson: WR22

Xavier Weaver: WR97

Trey McBride: TE1

Marvin Harrison Out in Week 14 With Heel Injury

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is out Sunday vs. the Rans due to his heel injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2025

Harrison Jr. will be out with a heel injury this week. It is unclear if he may miss time beyond Week 14, but the Cardinals season is essentially over, so it would be smart to play cautious with Harrison Jr. Nonetheless, if he is active, he is a WR2 with WR1 upside.

