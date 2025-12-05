Fantasy Football Week 14 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Sam Darnold vs. Caleb Williams

Two QBs located close to each other in our week 14 QB fantasy rankings have interesting matchups this week. Those two QBs are Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold and Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams. Here is a breakdown of who to play between the two this week in fantasy football.

Sam Darnold

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First-year QB for the Seattle Seahawks is coming off his lowest fantasy point total all year against the Minnesota Vikings in week 13. In the contest, he threw for 128 yards and no TD passes. For the week, this ranked him as QB30 in fantasy football. Fantasy managers, with Darnold, despite this showing, should not worry. Because of how this game played out, Darnold did not have a huge window to excel in fantasy last week. On the Minnesota side of things, they were playing third-string rookie QB, Max Brosmer. He struggled mightily, and in a 26-0 win for Seattle, their passing game did not push the limits, as their rushing attack was also heavily utilized. This week, against the Atlanta Falcons, there should be a better game script that should help Darnold have a better fantasy outing.

The Falcons have either won or lost by seven points or less in their last five games. In the year, Atlanta, in regards to their pass defense, has been solid, ranking eighth in fewest passing yards allowed per game. However, as of recently, they have been poor. In their last three games, they have allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game. In these games, QBs have combined for a 4-1 TD to INT ratio.

Caleb Williams

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts to a win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

QB for the Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams, like Darnold, also had an underwhelming fantasy outing last week. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, he threw for 154 yards on 17 of 36 passing. This completion percentage of 47.2% was the lowest Williams has had in the 2025 season. He also had one TD pass and one INT in the contest. Williams will look to bounce back from this performance, but it will not be easy, as an elite Green Bay Packers defense awaits him.

The Packers this year have been a great passing defense, allowing the sixth fewest passing yards per game. In their last three games, two QBs have thrown no TD passes against them. Another factor playing against Williams is the effectiveness of the Bears' run game last week. Against the Eagles, two of Chicago's RBs had over 100 yards rushing. With this, the Bears may try to lean on the run more than usual against Green Bay.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit between Darnold and Williams in fantasy football in week 14, Darnold should start, and Williams should sit. The main factor in this is strictly the matchup. Green Bay has proven to be a devastating matchup this season for multiple QBs. On the other hand, Darnold’s opponent, Atlanta, has been bad of late. In two of their last three games, they have allowed an opposing QB to rank in fantasy as QB7 or higher. This alone is enough to give Darnold the starting nod over Williams this week in fantasy football.

