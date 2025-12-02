Week 14 Fantasy Football Quarterback Updated Rankings: Trust Joe Burrow & Jordan Love
Welcome to the final week of the fantasy football regular season, where every choice feels like it carries the weight of a franchise’s future. As we head into Week 14, every quarterback decision now comes with playoff-level stakes. There’s no room for sentimentality, no space for second-guessing, and absolutely zero tolerance for mistakes—one lineup call could determine whether you advance or watch the postseason unfold from your couch.
Week 13 delivered plot twists that were just as exciting as the final season of Breaking Bad, starting with three Thanksgiving upsets—the Packers stunned the Lions, the Cowboys took down the Chiefs, and the Bengals toppled the Ravens—followed by a Black Friday shocker in which the Bears ripped through the Eagles. Back in September, not a single analyst on the planet projected the Patriots, Broncos, and Bears as the NFL’s top three teams heading into December. Yet here we are.
Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are suddenly in survival mode, sitting at 6–6 and currently outside the playoff picture. Still, Mahomes reminded everyone why he’s among the cream of the crop at the quarterback position, leading all passers in Week 13 with 29.4 fantasy points on 261 yards and four touchdowns (plus 30 rushing yards). Seeing Mahomes at the top of the quarterback leaderboard wasn’t all that surprising.
The real stunners were Jordan Love, Marcus Mariota, Bryce Young, and Trevor Lawrence rounding out last week’s top five. Meanwhile, usual fantasy royalty fell flat—Lamar Jackson finished as the QB27 on a day where he was simply outdueled by Joe Burrow in his long-awaited return, MVP candidate Matthew Stafford was the QB23, and dual-threat superstar Josh Allen could manage only a QB14 finish. If Week 13 taught us anything, it’s that chaos still runs this league, and fantasy managers must evaluate every matchup with precision.
Injuries continue to shape the quarterback landscape as well. Jayden Daniels may return for Washington against Minnesota, a situation worth monitoring closely. If he sits, Marcus Mariota instantly becomes one of the more intriguing streamers of the week after tallying 23.3 fantasy points against the Denver Broncos’ stingy defense on Sunday Night Football. Across the field, the Max Brosmer experiment crashed hard for the Vikings, opening the door for J.J. McCarthy to potentially return after missing Week 13 with concussion symptoms.
Before we dive into the best and worst quarterback matchups for Week 14, let’s take a look at where the top 12 fantasy quarterbacks stand entering the most important week of the season.
Buckle up—this is where legacies are made and seasons are saved.
Best Fantasy Football Quarterbacks in 2025
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Drake Maye, New England Patriots
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
- Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
- Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
- Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The QB landscape looks wildly different than it did on opening night, but dual-threat quarterbacks still reign supreme. As we enter Week 14, four teams will be idle with bye weeks – the New York Giants, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers. Fantasy managers will need to find replacements for Jaxson Dart, Drake Maye, Bryce Young, and Brock Purdy in this pivotal week.
With Week 14 kicking off Thursday night as the high-powered Detroit Lions host the red-hot Dallas Cowboys, let’s examine some of the noteworthy quarterbacks in our fantasy football rankings.
Joe Burrow Sneaks Back Into Top 5
After missing almost three months of the season, Joe Burrow led the Bengals to an absolute rout over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to keep their extremely slim postseason aspirations alive. The sixth-year veteran completed 24 of 46 pass attempts for 261 yards and two scores while protecting the football and committing zero turnovers. The 19.2 fantasy points were solid, yet not spectacular.
Week 14 brings a very difficult matchup against a Buffalo Bills defense that is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph completed just 10 of 24 passes for 117 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception this past Sunday. Buffalo’s secondary has done an excellent job at shutting down the aerial attack. However, the Bengals are expecting Tee Higgins to return after sustaining a concussion back in Week 12. This will be the first time since Week 2 that Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Higgins have shared the field together.
In a game that is expected to be a shootout with the second-highest implied point total on the slate (51.5 points), fantasy managers should trust Burrow. If the Bengals want to keep their slim playoff hopes alive and keep pace with Josh Allen and the Bills, Zac Taylor will have to let Burrow air it out. While he may not do much with his legs, he has the potential to throw for over 300 yards and a trio of scores. If you kept Burrow stashed on your bench all this time, now is not the time to get cute. Fire him up.
Jordan Love Surges Into Top 10
Jordan Love is fresh off arguably his most complete outing of the season, completing 18 of 30 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns on Thanksgiving while racking up 25.8 fantasy points in a statement win over the Lions. Now, with a chance to climb into first place in the NFC North, Love and the Packers head into a massive Week 14 showdown aiming to halt the Chicago Bears’ red-hot win streak. The matchup sets up beautifully for fantasy purposes—Chicago’s secondary has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, a weakness Green Bay is poised to exploit.
There’s more good news for the Green Bay faithful: Jayden Reed is ramping up activity and has an outside shot to return for this pivotal divisional clash. Rookie Matthew Golden is trending healthier as well, potentially adding another burst of explosiveness to the passing game. Even without those reinforcements, Love looked fully in command on Thanksgiving, and with Chicago proving significantly tougher against the run, a pass-heavy approach feels likely in Week 14.
Love belongs in starting lineups this week, and he should be strongly considered over Baker Mayfield and Justin Herbert in competitive formats. This is shaping up to be another ceiling opportunity for the surging Green Bay quarterback.
Week 14 Quarterback Streamer: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa finds himself in a fascinating crossroads entering Week 14. Miami’s offense has shifted heavily toward the ground game in recent weeks, powered by the electric De’Von Achane. Tagovailoa finished Week 13 with a modest 157 passing yards and one interception. But don’t let the quiet stat line fool you: this is a prime bounce-back spot, and the upcoming matchup against the New York Jets presents sneaky passing upside that makes Tua a strong streaming option.
The Jets’ secondary has been gutted. Star cornerback Sauce Gardner is gone via trade, safety Andre Cisco is on IR, and key contributor Tony Adams continues to battle injuries. Quarterbacks have taken advantage—including Kirk Cousins, who put up 234 yards against this group last week.
Expect the Jets to load the box and dare Miami to throw, creating a perfect opportunity for Tagovailoa to rebound against a secondary simply lacking the personnel to stop him. Fantasy managers searching for stability and upside should look Tua’s way this week.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the NFL’s quarterbacks stack up in our Week 14 rankings.