Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Bo Nix vs Daniel Jones

Week 14 is kicking off and we have no time left for any mistakes. Many Fantasy Football leagues will be starting their playoffs in Week 15 and if you are in the playoff race, you must win. In an effort to aid you in that process, we list off a multitude of Start 'Em, Sit 'Em debates on a weekly basis. Today, we will explore Bo Nix vs Daniel Jones.

The Case for Bo Nix

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 14 Ranking: QB13

If the #Broncos finish 15-2, Bo Nix would set a new NFL record for most wins (25) by a QB in his first two seasons.



The record is currently held by Russell Wilson. pic.twitter.com/L4vS7GxaRo — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) December 4, 2025

Nix has played all 12 Games for the Broncos this season. He is averaging 228.5 Yards per Game with 19 Total Touchdowns and 9 Interceptions. Nix is also adding 19 Yards per Game with 3 Total Rushing Touchdowns on the ground. Nix is the QB10 in Fantasy Football.

In Week 14, the Broncos will be taking on the Raiders in Las Vegas. The Broncos generally have great home field advantage, but they will also be okay on the road. Allegiant Stadium is of the lesser home field advantages in football.

The Raiders are 17th in Passing Yards Allowed per Game and 18th versus Quarterbacks, but 25th versus Wide Receivers. They are better versus Quarterbacks by having allowed 151 Total Rushing Yards to the position. This, however, is very reliant on their strength of schedule, so Nix should be okay in his rushing upside.

The Broncos are also 1st in Sacks Allowed per Game, so any threat of Maxx Crosby should be looked past. This is a good matchup for Nix.

The Case for Daniel Jones

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 14 Ranking: QB14

Jones is playing through a fibula fracture and it did show in Week 13. Jones played worse, and that will matter a ton.

On the season, Jones had played all 12 Games. He has 252 Yards per Game, 19 Touchdowns, and 7 Interceptions. Jones also runs for 13 Yards per Game, but he does have 5 Touchdowns. He is the QB7 in Fantasy Football and one of the best value picks of the season.

In Week 14, the Colts will face the Jaguars in Jacksonville. This is historically a very difficult place for the Colts to play. They are 0-10 in the last 10 years in Jacksonville.

The Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville since 2014 dropping 10 straight on the road.



Is this the year they finally break the streak? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qYc1VfKQdZ — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) December 2, 2025

The Jaguars 23rd in Passing Yards Allowed, being much worse than their 1st ranked Run Stop. They are 23rd versus Quarterbacks and 18th versus Wide Receivers. When we account for Jones' injury and the home field advantage for the Jaguars, this is a moderately difficult matchup for Jones.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Bo Nix vs Daniel Jones

This is a very difficult decision to make, so I always like to favor risk in a situation like this. Jones has more risk with his leg injury and well, the Colts are very bad when playing in Jacksonville. Maybe this favors a late passing game script, but that is more hopeful rather than expected.

Nix is playing consistent football on a 10-2 team that is eyeing up the 1 seed in the AFC. Both players have the same ceiling. Set in Nix and worry no more.

Bo Nix is a much safer play in Week 14.

