Fantasy Football Week 14 WR/CB Matchups: Courtland Sutton Floats as DK Metcalf Falls

My weekly goal is not to bring you any ordinary Wide Receiver vs Cornerback matchups. My weekly goal is to find the absolute best, and worst Wide Receiver vs Cornerback matchups. This is the mark of a true Start 'Em, Sit 'Em discussion. A player can boom or bust in these matchups. We put in that work so that you do not have to. These are your high, and low-leverage WR/CB matchups in Week 14.

Projected Shadow Coverages

George Pickens vs DJ Reed

Reed is to shadow Pickens in an effort to limit his surging success of late. Reed has been elite with (0.20) Fantasy Points Allowed per Route Run. This provides CeeDee Lamb with a much more favorable matchup.

Ja'Marr Chase vs Christian Benford

Bills CB Christian Benford pitched a shutout against DK Metcalf in man coverage



10 man coverage reps. 0 completions allowed pic.twitter.com/Uot2topJGB — Carl Jones (@Jones11_) December 1, 2025

Benford began to shadow opposing players in recent weeks. Last week, Metcalf was held to 3 Receptions for 32 Yards. I am not nearly as confident that Benford can shutdown Chase, so I would not be worried about the matchup at all.

High-Leverage WR/CB Matchups

Courtland Sutton vs Raiders Secondary

The only Broncos Wide Receiver to trust will be Sutton. This is because Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant are battling for the true WR2 role. The Raiders are 25th versus Wide Receivers, allowing (1.2) Touchdowns per Game and (156.0) Yards per Game. Sutton will have a Target Share around 25%.

Sutton will also see Kyu Kelly the most as he plays 98% on the right side, and Sutton plays 45% of snaps against the right side. Kelly is allowing (0.38) Fantasy Points per Route Run.

Romeo Doubs vs Bears Secondary

The Bears have gotten back Jaylon Johnson, but he is not in his elite form quite yet. He may not even see his elite form at all, he is valued as a moderate cornerback at the moment.

Narshon Wright plays 94% on the left, a position of which Doubs will face about 46% of the time. The Bears are 29th versus the Wide Receiver. Doubs is also dominant in the Red Zone with (14) Targets on the year.

Alec Pierce vs Jaguars Secondary

Alec Pierce over his last four games:



🔵 15 receptions

🔵 303 yards

🔵 20.2 yards per catch

🔵 2 touchdowns



How impressed have you been with his recent run? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OuLBpWSLDD — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) December 2, 2025

Pierce has worked himself into the WR1 role on the Colts. He will get Greg Newsome quite often, where Newsome plays 86% on the right, and Pierce opposes that position 49% of the time. Newsome is allowing a below-average (0.31) Fantasy Points per Route Run.

This is also a divisional matchup with huge playoff implications. We expect this game to favor the game script with high-shootout potential.

Malik Washington vs Malachi Moore (Jets)

Washington plays a high-rate in the slot, and that is where Moore will sit all game long. Moore has been a weakness is this improving Jets secondary, allowing (0.41) Fantasy Points per Route Run. This is a spot of limited upside, but Washington has sleeper value in a favorable matchup on paper.

Washington is averaging (4.6) Targets per Game since Tyreek Hill went down. Volume could be even higher in a more closely matched game that may favor the game script.

Low-Leverage WR/CB Matchups

Tre Tucker vs Broncos Secondary

The Broncos play man coverage at the 3rd highest rate in the NFL. Tucker is not much worse versus man, but he is worse (0.27 FPPG vs 0.32 FPPG). Teams have loved to pick on Riley Moss this season, but he is actually playing to elite numbers (0.23 Fantasy Points Allowed per Route Run). When Tucker does not get Moss, he will get Surtain.

DK Metcalf vs Ravens Secondary

The Ravens are a bottom-tier unit versus Wide receivers, but this runs deeper than that. The Ravens play the 4th highest rate on man coverage. Metcalf is 40% less effective versus man coverage than zone. He is very physical, but not as crisp in his route running, which is a common them when comparing the two coverage looks.

Luther Burden III vs Javon Bullard (Packers)

You may be looking at Burden III to be a sleeper ahead of the playoffs. That may even be true, but not this week. The Packers have been great in coverage, and even better in the slot. That is where Bullard lines up. He is 2nd best among qualified cornerbacks with (0.15) Fantasy Points allowed per Route Run.

DeVonta Smith vs Tarheeb Still

The Chargers are the 2nd best unit versus Wide Receivers. Even worse for Smith, he faces Still, one of the best slot cornerbacks in football. Still defends the slot 57% of the time, and Smith plays in the slot 57% of the time. Still is allowing an above-average (0.22) Fantasy Points per Route Run.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: