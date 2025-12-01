Fantasy Football Managers Should Panic About DK Metcalf on a Bad Steelers Offense
The Steelers appear to be entering familiar territory as a borderline playoff team. It seems like Mike Tomlin just rinse and repeats the same exact thing every year. As the team fights to make the playoffs, they lack tremendous upside in any category of the game. That factor has been one to limit the output of DK Metcalf in recent weeks, thus frustrating Fantasy Football owners. We will now dive into the issue at hand as project if Metcalf still yet has league-winning upside in the coming weeks.
2025 Stats: DK Metcalf
Metcalf has played all 12 Games this season. He has achieved 75 Targets (23% Target Share), 45 Receptions, 605 Yards, and 5 Touchdowns. Metcalf is the WR21 in Fantasy Football.
In the Red Zone, Metcalf has been moderately good. He has 9 Targets (18% Target Share) for 7 Receptions and 3 Touchdowns.
Why the Struggles?
Over the last five weeks, Metcalf is averaging just (3.6) Receptions per Game and (29) Yards per Game. He has not scored a Receiving Touchdown in over a month.
The issue at hand does not quite have to do with Metcalf alone. The Steelers have failed to pass for any more than (203) Yards over any of their last four games. Understandably so, that will make it very difficult for Metcalf to exceed any more than (40) Yards Receiving.
As good as the Steelers offense can do is as good as Metcalf will do. He is not a transcendent route runner. He is a rather big bodied, athletic specimen. They must strategize to get him involved as he will not quite take a game over like a Ja'Marr Chase or Puka Nacua.
Why to Expect
The injury of Aaron Rodgers does not help. He played last night, but clearly he was not 100%. The Steelers are averaging (188) Passing Yards per Game. I would not expect them to magically increase than number beyond (200). This is the Steelers upcoming schedule (Rank vs WR):
- @ Ravens (23rd)
- vs Dolphins (7th)* Playoffs
- @ Lions (27th)* Playoffs
- @ Browns (9th)* Playoffs
- vs Ravens (23rd)
The schedule is very moderate for Metcalf. For that reason, I would expect moderate output. Metcalf is a lower-end WR2 and has been performing more like a Flex option. A Flex player is what I would value Metcalf to be.
Stock Watch
DK Metcalf is a Flex option (WR25-35) with WR2 upside and a moderate Fantasy Football Playoff schedule.
If your league somehow does still allow trades, I would not make it anyway. Metcalf is a hold candidate as returns, especially this late in the season, may lack much to be desired.