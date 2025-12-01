Fantasy Football Managers Should Panic About DK Metcalf on a Bad Steelers Offense

The Steelers traded a 2nd round pick for DK Metcalf. That pick turned into Seahawks DB Nick Emmanwori. Who leads the NFL in QB pressures by a defensive back. And Seattle is 9-3.



Metcalf has 5 straight games under 50 yards.



The Steelers are losing the DK Metcalf deal. Badly. pic.twitter.com/MxgemXTU6c