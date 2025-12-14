Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Brian Thomas Jr. Vs. Christian Watson

Christian Watson and Brian Thomas Jr. will be under a microscope in Week 15 as fantasy football managers look to maximize fantasy output for this weekend’s lineups. Watson and the Green Bay Packers will go on the road to take on a stout Denver Broncos squad, while Thomas and the Jacksonville Jaguars will look to take down the New York Jets in front of a friendly crowd at home.

Both wideouts could make quality flex options for Week 15, entering Week 15 as high-tier WR3 options. Thomas and Watson are each slated to see notable volume as their offense’s respective deep-threat options in the passing game, but who makes a better case to start in Week 15? Here’s our take:

The Case For Brian Thomas Jr.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a pass over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Thomas and company will put their four-game win streak to the test in Sunday’s matchup versus the Jets. New York’s defense has struggled mightily this season, especially after moving on from its All-Pro tandem of Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner ahead of the NFL trade deadline earlier in the season. The woeful Jets enter their Week 15 showdown against the Jaguars having lost three of their last four games, looking to end the season on a positive stretch.

Though he’s remained inconsistent for much of the season, the second-year wideout is coming off one of his better performances of the season in Week 14, hauling in three of his six targets for 87 yards, his second-highest single-game mark of the season so far. He posted 11.7 points among PPR leagues and a WR23 finish against a far superior Indianapolis Colts defense. Considering his favorable matchup versus the Jets in Week 15, it’s hard to argue against Thomas in this debate.

The Case For Christian Watson

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates a touchdown during a football game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 28-21. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Packers’ passing attack could pose a real threat to a solid Broncos defense. Green Bay will lean on an explosive offense versus the Broncos as it looks to defend a four-game win streak of its own. In an offense known for its ability to generate chunk plays through the air, Watson is projected to have another big role. Denver won’t be an easy out, though, entering Week 15 with an undefeated record at home through six games.

Watson has been dominant in fantasy at times this season despite missing the first seven weeks of the year. In Week 14, the North Dakota State product hauled in each of his four targets for 89 receiving yards and two touchdowns, posting a season-high 24.9 PPR points. Considering his recent trend of production, he remains a quality start option in Week 15.

The Final Verdict

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a tough debate to navigate considering both wideouts have lacked tremendous volume for notable fantasy performances. Entering a nightmarish individual matchup against a top-five defense, Watson’s recent trend of production could come to a close. On the other hand, Thomas hasn’t managed to display the same high-end production as Watson over recent weeks as he’s dealt with nagging injuries.

Despite these factors, I’m going to pick Thomas, who will perform in a vastly more favorable matchup versus New York. The Jets’ defense ranks 27th in the league in yards which could free up the Jaguars wideout for a big day through the air.

Read More Fantasy On SI News