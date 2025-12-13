Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Chuba Hubbard vs. Devin Singletary

Two RBs fighting for carries in a split backfield for their respective teams, Chuba Hubbard of the Carolina Panthers and Devin Singletary of the New York Giants, despite this, could still have good performances in fantasy football this week. Here is a breakdown of who to start between Hubbard and Singletary in week 15.

Chuba Hubbard

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

In week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, Chuba Hubbard logged double-digit carries for the first time since week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. Against the Rams, Hubbard had 17 carries for 83 rushing yards, and 2 receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. Carolina RB Rico Dowdle, who has semi-dominated the backfield carry total of late, had 18 carries for 58 yards in this game. With this promising game from Hubbard, his carry total should see at least a slight tick up, given how he played. Hopefully, that is the case in his next game in week 15 against the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints this season are allowing the ninth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL. Over New Orleans' last three games, an opposing RB has logged 70 or more rushing yards in two games, and two RBs scored a TD. Also, in two games, an opposing RB had over 100 scrimmage yards against them.

Devin Singletary

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) runs the ball during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In a similar situation to Hubbard, Devin Singletary had a minute role for a large stretch of games this season, but over the past three weeks, he has seen meaningful volume. In these games, he had 10 or more carries in every single one, including a combined three rushing touchdowns during this stretch. In his latest game against the New England Patriots, he had 12 rushes for 68 yards and a TD, and also had three catches for 34 yards. His carry and reception totals were both larger than listed RB1 for the Giants, Tyrone Tracy Jr., against the Pats. Singeletary will look to carry this positive momentum into week 15 against the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders this season have been awful in defending the run. In the year, they are allowing the fourth most rushing yards per game. Within this, their struggles have been directly reflected in opposing RBs in fantasy football performing well against them.

In PPR fantasy formats, Washington is allowing the sixth most fantasy points per game to the RB position. In the Commanders' last three contests, they also allowed a combined three rushing TDs to opposing RBs.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit between Hubbard and Singletary in fantasy football in week 15, Hubbard should sit, and Singletary should start. The main thing that led to this is Singletary’s consistent workload. Both players have good matchups in week 15 to excel in fantasy, but Hubbard, although getting a good amount of carries last week, still has a huge question mark over his head about whether this volume will continue. On the other hand, Singletary seems to have submitted his role of getting a viable amount of carries to do well in fantasy. With that, Singletary is simply the safer play this week, making him the start rather than Hubbard.

