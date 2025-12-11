Why Rico Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard can have monster games against Saints

In Week 10, the Carolina Panthers' vaunted rushing attack was utterly silenced by the New Orleans Saints. Their game plan worked perfectly, and it led to a shocking upset win.

This time around, both Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard are running well, so the Panthers have to backs to throw at this defense that's quietly been very good recently.

In fact, that might be the key to victory. You might think that running Dowdle into this defense won't work since it failed the first time, but one analyst disagrees and thinks that's where the Panthers will win. He's probably right.

Analyst predicts monster games for Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard

The Carolina Panthers have to avoid the trap game that is so blatantly obvious this week. The Saints are seemingly bad, and the Panthers have three matchups with good teams right after.

But Moe Moton of Bleacher Report thinks they'll be able to do that since they're "in competition with the reigning NFC South champions for the division title."

"On the road in Week 10, the Saints beat the Panthers 17-7. Carolina returns the favor with a renewed focus coming off a bye week. In its last two games, New Orleans allowed more than 163 rushing yards," Moton said, highlighting that the Miami Dolphins and Buccaneers ran all over the Saints.

"This is a good spot for Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard to rack up nearly 200 combined yards on the ground in a decisive victory," he concluded.

Dave Canales seemed to find a working blueprint last time out against the Los Angeles Rams. He determined to run the ball endlessly, keeping the Panthers in good down and distance all game.

When he had Bryce Young throw it, it was often deep down the field. That's the exact sort of game plan that can work against the Saints. But this time, the combination of Dowdle and Hubbard won't be running into a vaunted LA front.

Instead, they'll have a weaker run defense in front of them, and it should lead to more success on the ground for both players.

