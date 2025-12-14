Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Jake Ferguson Vs. Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid and Jake Ferguson will make up one of the tougher start-sit decisions of fantasy football’s group of tight ends in Week 15. The two pass-catchers offer their respective offenses with valuable production as two consistent targets and will each offer quality start cases among Week 15 fantasy lineups.

Kincaid and the Buffalo Bills will take on the New England Patriots in an AFC East divisional clash, while Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Both tight ends make quality cases to start this weekend, but who deserves the nod for Week 15 fantasy lineups?

The Case For Dalton Kincaid

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills enter Sunday’s game as one of the top squads in the AFC, boasting a 9-4 record on the season thus far. They’ve bounced back after losing two games in three weeks, securing back-to-back wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals over the last two weeks. Week 15 will provide a tougher test, though, as the Bills look to deny the Patriots from securing the division with a win.

In his first game back following a three-game absence, Kincaid showed out for the Bills’ passing attack. He hauled in four of his five targets for 41 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air, posting 14.1 fantasy points among PPR leagues, good for a TE8 finish. Despite a tough matchup versus a stout Patriots defense, Kincaid will remain one of the Bills passing game’s top contributors.

The Case For Jake Ferguson

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have re-emerged with three straight wins prior to a Week 14 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions. Dallas is firmly in the playoff hunt, with every game becoming more crucial, especially a primetime clash versus the Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Boasting one of the top passing attacks in the NFL this season, Ferguson could have plenty of responsibility in Week 15.

Ferguson has been solid for the Cowboys this season, stepping up in CeeDee Lamb’s absence and remaining consistent in the All-Pro’s return. He’s averaging well over 10.0 PPR points over his last four games and will remain one of Dak Prescott’s top targets, especially near the red zone. Considering his volume and production throughout the season, it’d be difficult to argue against his fantasy outlook for Week 15.

The Final Verdict

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) carries the ball against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) during the second half at Allegiant | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Considering the must-win nature of Dallas’ game, I’m going to pick Ferguson in a slightly more favorable matchup for the Cowboys tight end. While he hasn’t managed to sustain his TE1 fantasy production that he displayed earlier in the year, he’s remained solid while sharing the field with two All-Pro-caliber wide receivers.

While Kincaid makes a solid case to start of his own, New England’s defense presents a nightmarish matchup for the Bills’ passing attack, which could lead to Week 15 fantasy struggles for the star tight end.

