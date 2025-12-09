Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kyle Pitts vs. Harold Fannin Jr.

Headed into week 15 of the fantasy football season, both ET for the Cleveland Browns, Harold Fannin Jr., and TE for the Atlanta Falcons, Kyle Pitts, are coming off one of their best fantasy performances from the 2025 season. Here is a breakdown of who to start and who to sit between Pitts and Fannin Jr. this week in fantasy football.

Harold Fannin Jr.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

In week 14 against the Tennessee Titans, TE for the Cleveland Browns, Harold Fannin Jr. finished as TE1 in fantasy football in PPR formats. In the game, he had eight receptions on 11 targets for 114 receiving yards and a touchdown. This was the highest fantasy point total for Fannin Jr. on the year by a good margin. One variable to note in this game is that the starting QB in this game for the Browns in this game was rookie Shedeur Sanders. In his third start of the year, he had his best game of the year. Sanders threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns in the game. It will remain to see if this connection between Sander and Fannin Jr. was just a flash in the pan, but nevertheless, it is encouraging heading into their week 15 game against the Chicago Bears.

The Bears this season are allowing the 12th most passing yards per game. Against opposing TEs in PPR fantasy formats, they are giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to the position. In the Bears' last three games, opposing TE1s have averaged 29.3 receiving yards per game, and not one of the TEs has found the endzone.

Kyle Pitts

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) runs after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kyle Pitts has been consistent in getting solid production all year, but he has especially come alive in the past two weeks. Over his last two contests, he has combined for 13 receptions and 172 receiving yards–90 yards coming last week and 80 coming the week before. What has been an impressive feat in Pitts’ production is that he has been doing it against good passing defenses. Both the teams he played over the last two weeks, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets, both rank inside the top 11 teams in the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed per game. He will look to add to his streak of 80 receiving yards or more receiving games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night.

The Buccaneers ' overall pass defense this year has not been great, as they are allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game. Against TEs, as of late, these struggles have shown up. In their last three games, opposing TE1s have averaged 53.6 receiving yards per game. Two of these TEs also found the endzone against Tampa Bay.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football in week 15 between Pitts and Fannin Jr., Pitts should start, and Fannin Jr. should sit. The main factor going into this is simply Pitts has a slightly better matchup. Both players are coming into week 15 with similar form, and Fannin Jr should still be looked at as a good overall start in fantasy, but in this debate, Pitts has the slight edge in being a better play.

