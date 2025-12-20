Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: C.J. Stroud vs. Caleb Williams

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16, while Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers. Both quarterbacks are trying to keep their teams in the middle of the playoff picture in their respective conferences. Which player is the better start for the fantasy football playoffs? Let’s dive into their matchups and decide which quarterback has the edge.

The Case for C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud and the Texans are rolling right now, winning six games in a row. The young quarterback has been impressive in his last three starts, throwing for 739 yards and four touchdowns over that span. He’s playing his best football of the season, and it’s coming at the right time for his squad. Stroud draws a favorable fantasy matchup in Week 16 against Las Vegas. The Raiders’ defense is giving up 18.29 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Stroud’s chemistry with pass-catchers Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, and Jayden Higgins has been strong over the past few weeks, and he has a good opportunity to keep that momentum going in Week 16.

The Case for Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams has had a very consistent season in fantasy football, averaging over 18 points per game. The young quarterback draws a tough matchup this week against a Packers defense that is giving up the 10th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this year. However, Green Bay lost its star defensive end Micah Parsons last week with a torn ACL, so his absence could create more opportunities for opposing offenses. When the Bears and Packers met in Week 14, Williams posted 186 passing yards and two touchdowns. Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III have been ruled out for Week 16, so DJ Moore and Colston Loveland will have to step up in order for Williams to have a productive game.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: C.J. Stroud vs. Caleb Williams

Stroud and Williams are both capable of putting up big fantasy games. Their projections for the upcoming week are in a similar range, but certain factors point to an advantage for one of the players. The Texans are surging into this week with a healthy offense and a favorable matchup against the Raiders. Meanwhile, the Bears are faced with a difficult divisional matchup against the Packers, with two key receivers ruled out. Considering recent performance, opposing defenses, and the availability of offensive pieces, C.J. Stroud has the edge in fantasy football in Week 16.

Read More Fantasy News