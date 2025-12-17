Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Blake Corum vs. Kyle Monangai

Two RB2s who have both had solid showings in fantasy football in 2025–Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai and Los Angeles Rams RB Blake Corum–could be set to have good games again in week 16. Here is a breakdown on who to start between the two this week in fantasy football.

Kyle Monangai

Following a four-game touchdown streak from week 10 to 13, Kyle Monangai has hit a wall in his production. In his past two games, he has combined for 25 carries, 90 rushing yards, and no TDs.

This play is concerning given that Monagai is second on the RB depth chart for the Bears, as he is behind veteran RB D’Andre Swift. Comparatively swift in his last two games has 31 carries for 161 yards and two TDs. If Swift is starting to take hold of the backfield from Monangai in a major way late in the year remains to be seen. But it is something to take note of. Monangai will try to establish himself as a breakout fantasy player on Sunday when the Bears take on the Packers again.

For Monangai, this may be one of the worst opponents to try to bounce back against. The reason for this is, they are a team that has been a part of his two-game struggle. On top of the Packers have been one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL in 2025. This season, they are allowing the eighth fewest rushing yards per game. Within that, they are allowing the ninth fewest fantasy points to the RB position in fantasy football this season in PPR formats.

Blake Corum

The momentum of a late-year breakout for RB2 of the Rams, Blake Corum, continued in week 15, after his best game in week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, where he had 12 carries for 128 yards and two TDs. Against the Detroit Lions last week, Corum had 11 carries for 71 yards and a TD. This is encouraging, but the second-year RB out of the University of Michigan will face a truly tough opponent on Thursday, as he tries to keep his high-level play rolling.

Corum and the Rams on Thursday will take on the Seattle Seahawks. This season, they are allowing the third fewest rushing yards per game. Over their last four games, they have remained solid in guarding the run. Over that stretch of games, they did not allow a single TD to an opposing RB. The last RB to find the endzone against them was Rams RB1 Kyren Williams in week 11. In that game, he had 12 carries for 91 yards and a TD. Corum had a minute role in this contest and did ot fare well with his share, logging eight carries for 10 rushing yards. With his recent success, his carry total should tick up in the two teams' second game of the year.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football in week 16 between Monagai and Corum, Monagai should sit, and Corum should start. The main factor that leads to this is simply Corum has been in better form. Also, a notable hit to Monangai being the sit in this debate is that he is facing a team that he did not perform well against just two games prior. Corum did struggle as mentioned in his first go with Seattle, but his role since then has changed. This leaves a more likely window that he has a chance to excel in week 16 compared to Momgai’s situation, who will likely have the same role again in his rematch against Green Bay.

