Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jacoby Brissett vs. C.J. Stroud

Two QBs, Jacoby Brissett and C.J. Stroud, are both coming off games where they threw three touchdown passes, making them intriguing options for fantasy football in week 16. Here is a breakdown of who to start in fantasy football between the two this week.

Jacoby Brissett

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) calls an audible against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Jacby Brissett has remained in great form inproducing big fantasy numbers. Last week, in a 40-20 loss against the Houston Texans, he had 249 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and one interception. This is his fourth game of his last five where he has had two or more touchdown passes. In these five games in fantasy football, Brissett is QB4. The Only QBs ahead of him are Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, and Dak Prescott. He will look to continue to put up big numbers in his next game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons this season are allowing the eighth fewest passing yards per game. In this, they have been giving up solid numbers to opposing QBs in their last three games. Over this stretch, he allowed over 245 passing yards to two of the QBs and a combined six TD passes to all three QBs. In the year of fantasy football, the Falcons are giving up the 15th most fantasy points per game out of any team to the QB position.

Also, WR1 Marvin Harrison Jr., who missed last week, looks like he could be back in action for Sunday. This would help give Brissett better options in the passing game, raising his fantasy ceiling for the week.

C.J. Stroud

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Burch (52) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

C.J. Stroud’s play has been shaky all year, but that was not the case last Sunday, as Stroud looked as sharp as ever. Against the Cardinals in week 15, he threw three touchdown passes and had 260 passing yards. This snapped a cold spell in the 2025 season for the former Ohio State product, where he had gone his last three games with fewer than two TD passes. He will look to start a now hot streak late into the year in week 16 when he takes on the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders this season are giving up the 16th fewest passing yards per game, and have been better in their last three contests. Over that span, they are giving up the 12th fewest in the NFL. Also, over their past three games, they have given up a combined five passing TDs.

Another thing that might not play in favor of Stroud having a good game in week 16 is the potential game script. The Raiders, with a record of 2-12, have been out of their fair share of games early this year. In their last four games, they have lost three by 14 or more points. With that, an early big lead could prevent Stroud from having the pathway to cause some damage in fantasy football lineups.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football in week 16 between Brissett and Stroud, Brissett should start, and Stroud should sit. It was good to see Stroud play well last week, but he has been inconsistent, while Brissett has been the opposite. Both players' matchups are fairly even, making Brisset’s recent form enough to give him the nod as the start over Stroud in week 16.

