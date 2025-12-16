Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kenneth Walker III vs. Kyren Williams

It is fantasy playoff season, making the start and sit decisions fantasy GMs make have the effect of either making or breaking a season. On Thursday night, two RBs who have done well in fantasy football this year will be playing: Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III and Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams. Here is a breakdown of who to start and who to sit between the two in fantasy football this week.

Kyren Williams

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) is seen during warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kyren Williams, with his performance in week 15 against the Detroit Lions in PPR fantasy formats, finished as RB8. This came from him, logging 15 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns. It marks the third straight game where he has found the endzone and the sixth game out of his last seven where he has scored. Going against the Seahawks, he will have his work cut out for him in continuing this, but he has already shown this year that he can succeed against them.

The Seahawks this season are allowing the third fewest rushing yards per game. In PPR fantasy formats, they are currently allowing the eighth fewest fantasy points per game to the RB position. All this being said, Williams managed to put forth a good game against them when the Rams and Seahawks faced off back in week 11. In the game, Williams had 12 carries for 91 yards and a TD, and one reception for five yards.

Kenneth Walker III

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In what has been a bad year overall in fantasy football for Kenneth Walker III, that trend continued in week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts. Walker III in the game put forth his lowest fantasy point total across all formats, that he has had this season. He had nine carries for just 19 yards and one reception for two yards. This comes against a great Colts defense, but with that, Walker III will not get the benefit of a no-sweat game where he can just easily bounce back in week 15. He will face a top-tier Rams defense on Thursday night

Los Angeles, this season, is allowing the eighth fewest rushing yards per game. In PPR fantasy formats for the year, they are allowing the third fewest fantasy points per game to the RB position. These stats of clamping down opposing RBs did not reflect directly on Waker III’s numbers in his game against them earlier in 2025. Walker III had 16 carries for 67 rushing yards and a TD, along with three receptions for 44 yards, versus Seattle in week 11.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football in week 16 between Walker III and Williams, Walker should sit, and Williams should start. This decision was made pretty easily. Walker III is coming in off his worst game of the year, which added to a streak of three games for him with under 60 rushing yards and no TDs. And while both players played well in the two teams' last matchup, Williams is coming into the game in great form with a three-game TD streak to his name. This alone is enough to show Williams is a better play over Walker III in week 16

