Rams Have Found the Secret to Unlocking Kyren Williams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In every facet of the game, Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has been playing at an elite level. Williams has made defenders look silly this season with quick movements and explosive runs.

However, his improvements have come down to one singular tactical decision.

The answer his success is simple and it's not one that any person who loves basketball will want to hear. Williams' additional success has come from load management.

By operating a flexible 60/40 split on carries with Blake Corum, Williams has been fresh and ready to roll all season long.

McVay on Williams' Usage

On Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Williams usage, pointing towards Williams' All-Pro season, when he had to undergo a stint on injured reserve as evidence that Williams does better when asked not to do as much.

“Yeah, just that," stated McVay. "That I think it's going to benefit him where he'll stay fresher throughout the year. Just because he can do it doesn't mean it's best for him over the long haul and the longevity of the season, especially if you're fortunate enough to earn an opportunity to play after the 17. In a lot of instances, what was good about it is there was that temporary [Injury Reserved] ‘IR’ that he had in ‘23 that I think you get a month off and he had an amazing season."

"He picked up right where he had left off after that really good Arizona game that he had and did really well. You could use that as a reference point that even though you don't really want it…but I think the most important thing is clarity of direction, clarity of communication. Those were things that we had really talked about and discussed that are best for him and for a football team. I think you're seeing fruitful dividends. He's doing a great job. I think he's playing really well in all phases. I think Blake said it perfectly."

"They positively push one another. They're so supportive. They enjoy celebrating each other, but then they also want to do their thing when they get their opportunities. I think we've seen it on display, but Kyren has been great. I think that’s allowed him to stay stronger that he's not having to carry that whole workload just because he can not only for this year, but for the longevity of his career. I think it's been great.”

In 2024, Williams nearly had to crawl in order to gain yards due to a variety of issues and injuries to the offense. Despite that, Williams secured his second 1,000 yard season and did his part in winning the NFC West.

Williams is on pace to record his third 1,000 yard season in the Rams ' upcoming game.

