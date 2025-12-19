Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Omarion Hampton vs Ashton Jeanty

We are less than a week to Christmas and already it is time to unwrap some presents. Today, we will examine a Start 'Em, Sit 'Em of Omarion Hampton vs Ashton Jeanty. Let's make those numbers sing. Do not forget to check out all our latest projections and rankings from Matt Brandon and Shawn Childs.

The Case For Omarion Hampton

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: RB25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. Dallas is on pace to give up 500 points this season. Yes, the Cowboys give up 4.5 yards per carry which ranks 26th. Their pass defense is among the worst in the league. Dallas has been better with rush defense since the bye week. Unfortunately, Omarion Hampton can catch passes out of the backfield.

Lately that has not been the case (three catches the last two weeks). Before his injury, he had three straight games with 5+ receptions. It is a facet of the Chargers' offense that gets unearthed this week. Hampton projects for about 18-20 touches in Week 16. Shawn Childs has him ranked 11th for Week 16.

As Los Angeles tries to protect Justin Herbert better, the Chargers could very well run the ball 30+ times on Sunday. That means more carries for Hampton.

The Case For Ashton Jeanty

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: RB24

The Raiders rookie running back has almost been rested the past two weeks with just 19 carries. So, three of the past five weeks have seen Ashton Jeanty get 13 or fewer touches overall. Last week, Jeanty could have slept in as the Raiders were shut out and shut down 31-0. Las Vegas managed just 75 yards of offense in Philadelphia.

Fortunately, is this the week a team looks past them? The Houston Texans are riding high with one of the best defenses in football (top 5 rushing defense). Jeanty, however, racks up most of his yards after contact (432). The Las Vegas offensive line may be the worst of the decade but Jeanty has value out of the backfield with 49 catches on the season.

That increases his value against an aggressive defense like Houston's. If the Raiders can stay close enough, Jeanty will be more active and that is where he can wear down defenses even a little bit. Getting the starting running back in space is vital. He gets 2.2 yards per carry after contact. That is better than 1.3 per rush before contact.

A Few Words And The Final Decision

Houston has a chance of not running away with this one which gives Jeanty a chance. Unfortunately, the matchup advantage is very tilted toward Hampton and the Los Angeles Chargers. Even sharing the ball with Kimani Vidal should not dissuade fantasy football players this week.

Besides, Geno Smith will be back and that means Las Vegas likely throws the ball more again. Score one more for the Los Angeles Chargers and Hampton here.

We are locked in on Omarion Hampton to score more fantasy football points than Ashton Jeanty on Sunday.

