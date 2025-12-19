Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Jakobi Meyers vs DJ Moore

We must always stay sharp as iron when playing Fantasy Football. For many of you, it is the week of your Championship. You cannot be wrong, you must be right. Today, I will analyze both Jakobi Meyers and DJ Moore an start-able assets in Fantasy Football. One will be bettert than the other, so leave it to us to crunch the data.

The Case for Jakobi Meyers

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 16 Ranking: WR23

We have signed WR Jakobi Meyers to a three-year contract extension.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/c1YJEaWeii — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 19, 2025

Meyers is actually in the news cycle this morning. Meyers just signed an extension with the Jaguars for another three years. He has become beloved in his short time in northern Florida, and he is now there to stay.

Meyers has played 6 Games for the Jaguars this season. He is averaging (6.1) Targets and (4.5) Receptions per Game, on top of (3) Touchdowns. Meyers is playing to WR2 range as it stands.

In Week 16, the Jaguars will be headed into a tough matchup against the Broncos in Denver. The Broncos are 3rd best versus Wide Receivers, having allowed an NFL-best (5) Touchdowns on the season. Between the destination and the matchup, Meyers has it as hard as it could come in Week 16.

The Case for DJ Moore

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 16 Ranking: WR21

This Caleb to DJ Moore touchdown pass refuses to lose its wow factor 🔥 @wingstop pic.twitter.com/axmRU34Mdn — NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2025

The Bears are going to be without both Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III in Week 16. This makes Moore the WR1 and his volume should be quite good for Fantasy Football.

As we project, Moore should reasonably expect to have a Target Share of 25% + as the WR1. Moore is already averaging (4.7) Targets and (3.1) Receptions per Game. This numbers should get to near (7) Targets and and (5) Receptions per Game as the WR1.

The Bears will be taking on the Packers this week. In the past, the Packers had been a Top-10 defense versus Wide Receivers. They still own that ceiling. However, the Packers stand 20th best through 16 weeks. I can look past this and know that it should be a rather tough matchup for Moore. He will have a WR2 designation given his volume projection.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Jakobi Meyers vs DJ Moore

How do we compare these two? Perhaps, we will consider volume to start it off.

Meyers is working to a mid-20's Target Share. Moore projects to work to that same share, but with more unproven value in it. I would say that the volume will be very similar, but Meyers is likely the better player at the moment, so that does matter itself. The Bears are also passing at 53%, while the Jaguars are at 54%, so that factors in none.

How about the Red Zone? Do they score?

Moore has (6) Red Zone Targets over his last 6 Games, and trending upwards. Meyers has (7) Red Zone Touches in his 6 Games.

When considering the volume, matchup, and touchdown opportunity, it seems that Moore trends slighter better, but it is still quite close.

Start DJ Moore for a better matchup and environmental conditions.

