Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Kyren Williams vs Javonte Williams

For many of you it is the week of the Fantasy Football Championship Game in your league. I hope, for your sake, that you are playing for that Championship. That would make our write-up all that much more valuable to you. Today, we look to find the highest upside players that could finish as a Top-5 Running Back this week. This leads us to debate Kyren Williams versus Javonte Williams — a battle of the name.

The Case for Kyren Williams

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 16 Ranking: RB16

Williams has been a tremendous back in his Rams career. In 14 Games this season, Williams has 211 Attempts (56% Share), 1,030 Yards (4.9 Yards per Attempt), and 10 Touchdowns. Williams also has added 33 Targets (8% Target Share), 27 Receptions, 207 Yards, and 3 Touchdowns. This makes him the RB8 in Fantasy Football.

The volume of Williams is tremendous, as is his scoring ability, averaging near (1.0) Touchdowns per Game. He is a must-start RB1, and among the safest plays in the NFL.

As of recent, the Rams have worked Blake Corum into an increased role. The split between the two have neared on 50-50%, but Williams is still just fine in this role. He falls from RB8 to still borderline Top-10 value.

The Rams will be facing the Seahawks, in Seattle, on Thursday Night. The Seahawks are 3rd in Rushing Yards Allowed 4th versus Running Backs. However, when these two teams faced eachother in Week 11, Williams ran 12 times for 91 Yards and 1 Touchdown. Given how good the Rams are, Williams still is a trustworthy RB1.

The Case for Javonte Williams

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 16 Ranking: RB12

Williams has commanded among the highest workloads in the NFL this season. He has ran the ball 230 Times (62% Share) for 1,113 Yards (4.8 Yards per Attempt), and 10 Touchdowns. Williams also has added 42 Targets (8% Target Share), 33 Receptions, 128 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns. He is the RB10 in Fantasy Football.

In Week 16, the Cowboys are going to be facing the Chargers in Dallas. The Chargers are 11th in Rushing Yards Allowed and 12th versus Running Backs. This will be a moderate matchup for Williams. He is averaging about (18) Touches per Game and (0.9) Touchdowns per Game, so he is matchup-proof. You are starting Williams.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Kyren Williams vs Javonte Williams

To be clear, both of these players are must-starts. However, if you are lucky enough to choose between one or the others, we chase touchdowns and game script that favors 100+ yard upside.

Kyren Williams is put into a game on a short week where he is seeing about a 10% workload decrease. In a short week, this could be closer to 15%. The Rams are (1.5) point underdogs, which makes it a fair-weather game script.

Javonte Williams is playing at home where the Cowboys are (2.5) point favorites. This should be a fair-weather game script for Williams. Ultimately, his volume appears to a tad bit more stable that Kyren's, so it makes more sense to roll with Dallas.

Start Javonte Williams for safer volume in a slightly better matchup.

