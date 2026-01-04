Fantasy Football Week 18 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jaydon Blue vs. Blake Corum

Two backup running backs that have the chance to be their team’s featured back in the last regular game of the season are Los Angeles Rams RB Blake Corum and Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue. Here is a breakdown of who to start and who to sit between the two this week in fantasy football.

Jaydon Blue

Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue (23) carries the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rookie out of Texas, Jaydon Blue, was buried in the Cowboys' RB depth chart in all of 2025, but in the final week of the regular season in 2026, he has come to the surface and will likely be the starter in week 18. Both RB1 Javonte Williams and RB2 Malik Davis were put on the injured reserve ahead of the Cowboys game on Sunday against the New York Giants. This brings forth Blue, who has only logged 22 carries in the entirety of the season.

Blue’s debut as a starter will come against a New York team that has struggled mightily to guard the run this season. They are allowing the second-most rushing yards per game this year in the NFL. In their last five games, they have allowed an opposing RB to have 85 or more scrimmage yards four times. Three of these RBs ended up finding the endzone as well. This sort of defense has led the Giants to allow the fourth most fantasy points per game to the RB position in PPR formats in fantasy football.

Blake Corum

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Blake Corum has not yet started for the Rams, but despite that, he has still given notable fantasy production. Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, he had six carries for 18 yards. He unfortunately suffered an injury in this contest, as her hurt his ankle in the second quarter and did not return to action. This outing snapped a four-game TD streak for Corum, where he also had over 70 rushing yards in two contests over this stretch. As of now, it is unclear if Corum will play on Sunday. It should be noted that Kyren Williams has the same status, currently going into Sunday-questionable–as Corum. Whoever plays between the two of them could have a big game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals this season are allowing the eighth-most rushing yards per game. In their last three games, they have allowed over 110 scrimmage yards to an opposing RB against all three teams they faced. These three RBs also combined for three TDs. In the year in PPR fantasy formats, the Cardinals are allowing the second-most fantasy points to the RB position.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit between Corum and Blue in fantasy football in week 18, Corum should sit, and Blue should start. The main factor that led to this decision is Corum; if he does play will be coming off an injury, which could definitely limit his carry total. Blue should have no issue with this, even with limited experience in the season. He has a favorable matchup, and this should be a good chance for the Cowboys to evaluate what they have in Blue as a player.

