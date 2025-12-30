Fantasy Football Week 18 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Mike Evans vs. Tetairoa McMillan

Going into the final week of regular-season games in the NFL, two teams will be playing for a playoff spot on the line. The two featured WR1s in this matchup, Mike Evans and Tetairoa McMillan, are both coming off games where they had under 35 receiving yards. They need to improve from this, as they will be crucial in the outcome of this game, with their big-play ability. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit between the two this week in fantasy football.

Mike Evans

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Mike Evans had three receptions on seven targets for 31 receiving yards and a touchdown. In a game where QB Baker Mayfield threw for 346 yards, this production is undoubtedly disappointing. He was the fourth leading pass catcher in receiving yards on the team, with both WRs Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan ahead of him each getting over 100 receiving yards in the game.

For fantasy managers with Evans, it would be nice to see him get back to the production he had in week 15 when he had 132 receiving yards against the Atlanta Falcons. However, he will have to do so against a solid Carolina passing defense. In their last three games, the Panthers are allowing the seventh fewest passing yards per game in the NFL. With this, opposing WR1s have actually done fairly well in this stretch. They have averaged 62.6 yards per game, and two out of three of them scored TDs. One of these WRs who found the endzone was Evans. In week 16 against the Panthers, he had five receptions for 31 yards and a TD.

Tetairoa McMillan

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan had his lowest receiving yard total of the season. In the contest, he had one reception on four targets for five yards. He, however, was not the only pass catcher who struggled for Carolina in this matchup. QB Bryce Young, in what ended up being a 27-10 loss for the Panthers, threw for just 54 yards. Hopefully, against the Bucs, Young can elevate his play along with McMillan and make some fantasy football fireworks in the last bout of the regular season.

McMillan, when he and the Panthers took on Tampa Bay in week 16, did well. He had six catches on 10 targets for 73 yards and a TD. Among all fantasy WRs in PPR fantasy formats, McMillan was ranked as WR14 for the week. There is no reason McMillan should not be able to repeat a similar performance this go around against the Bucs. They are allowing the seventh most passing yards per game in the NFL in 2025.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football in week 18 between McMillan and Evans, McMillan should start, and Evans should sit. The main reason for this is how bad Tampa Bay’s passing defense has been this season and how McMillan performed compared to Evans in the two teams' last matchup. Evan can still have a good game, but his last two outings which he logged under 40 receiving yards in each contest, are concerning.

