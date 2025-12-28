Tetairoa McMillan active, Carolina Panthers rule out 5 others vs. Seattle Seahawks

It's a good thing that these Carolina Panthers tend to play up to their opponents, because they're going to need all the moxy that they can get today against the Seattle Seahawks.

In addition to being heavy underdogs at home, the Panthers may have had to go without star rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness. However, McMillan will be in the lineup after all. Carolina will be missing a couple of key starters, though.

On the other hand, the Seahawks are not entirely healthy themselves coming into this week, either. Let's review the complete inactives lists for both teams.

Panthers Week 17 inactives

- DT Tershawn Wharton

- WR Hunter Renfrow

- TE James Mitchell

- DT Jared Harrison-Hunte

- S Demani Richardson

In addition to these names, middle linebacker Trevin Wallace will also be out of the lineup. He was placed on the injured reserve list on Saturday for the lingering shoulder issue he's been dealing with the last couple months. Isaiah Simmons has been signed off the practice squad to take his roster spot, but Claudin Cherelus will once again replace Wallace in the starting lineup.

Right guard Robert Hunt and wide receiver David Moore are also not listed, but still on IR even though their 21- day practice windows were both opened this past week.

Seahawks Week 17 inactives

- LT Charles Cross

- S Coby Bryant

- QB Jalen Milroe (QB3)

- OLB Jared Ivey

- OT Mason Richman

- NT Brandon Pili

- G Bryce Cabeldue

Seattle is also missing a pair of important starters in left tackle Charles Cross and safety Coby Bryant. On the blindside the Seahawks will start Josh Jones, instead. He acquitted himself well last week against the LA Rams and was a preseason standout with Cross sidelined, as well.

Bryant's absence is arguably a bigger blow. After bombing his first couple seasons in the league at outside corner and in the slot he bloomed into a star last season when they moved him to free safety, where Bryant showed surprising ball skills. He's totaled seven interceptions since the change.

Injuries haven't done much to slow this Seahawks defense down, though. Look for Ty Okada to replace Bryant in the lineup, who performed very well in relief earlier this year when Julian Love was out with a hamstring injury.

