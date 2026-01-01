Fantasy Football Week 18 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tyler Shough vs. Jaxson Dart

Two of the best first-year quarterbacks in the NFL this season, Tyler Shough and Jaxson Dart, will suit up for one final game on Sunday. Here is a breakdown of who to start between Dart and Shough on Sunday.

Tyler Shough

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

After taking the reins as the starting signal caller of the New Orleans Saints, Tyler Shough has injected a pulse back into the Saints organization. What was once a bleak outlook, New Orleans has now won five of their last seven, with Shough looking like he could be their franchise guy in the process. Last week against the Tennessee Titans, Shough tacked on his second consecutive game with over 300 passing yards. In the game, he had 333 passing yards on 22-27 passing and had two touchdown passes. In fantasy for the week, this ranked Shough as QB9.

In week 18, Shough will take on the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons this season are allowing the 11th fewest passing yards per game. In their last three games, they have given up the 12th most passing yards. Over this span, opposing QBs have had a TD-to-INT ratio of 5-5.

Jaxson Dart

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After a good start out of the gates in his rookie season, New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart slowed down a bit in his production. In the past four weeks he has had a combined TD-to-INT ratio of 3-2. In this, he had two games in which he threw for under 150 passing yards. In this stretch in fantasy football, he ranked as QB23. Going back to the start of the season, Dart, in his first four starts, had a combined TD-to-INT ratio of 7-3. Hopefully, he can get to this play in week 18's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys in 2025 have been one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL, if not the worst. They are giving up the most passing yards per game in the NFL, at 253.6 yards. In their last three games, opposing QBs have averaged 249.3 yards per game and have a combined TD-to-INT ratio of 4-1. Also, in fantasy football, they are giving up the most fantasy points per game to the QB position.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who sit between Shough and Dart in fantasy football in week 18, Dart should start and Shough should sit. Shough does come in to this last week of the regular season in noticeably better form than Dart, but the Giants’ rookie has a far better matchup. That is ultimate separator giving Dart the edge in this debate.

Shough played the Falcons earlier this season and did not fare that well in fantasy football. He threw for 243 yards, zero TDs, and one INT. Despite hime being the sit in this debate, with his play as of late fantasy managers could still bank on him continuing his streak of success. He does have proof that he can perform well against good passing defenses. Earlier this year, against the Carolina Panthers, he had 282 passing yards, two TD passes, and no INTs. Carolina this season is allowing the seventh fewest passing yards per game in their last three contests.

