Saints' Tyler Shough Reveals Drew Brees' Impact On 2025 Season

There's a lot of excitement around New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough right now after an electric start to his National Football League career.

Shough has eight starts under his belt and the Saints arguably have been the best team in the NFC South since. New Orleans is 5-3 with Shough plugged in as the starter and has a four-game winning streak. In comparison, the Atlanta Falcons are 4-4, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 1-7, and the Carolina Panthers are 4-4 over their last eight games.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Saints are riding high and Shough looks like the potential NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. While speaking about his season and transitioning from the bench to the starting job, Shough shared on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he got advice from Drew Brees throughout the campaign.

"Being able to talk to Drew Brees midway through the season and get a really in-depth look at what his week looked like and his preparation," Shough said. "And then also just trusting the plan that your coaches have out for you. When I got to talk to Drew and kind of compare and contrast to what I had been doing, it was really encouraging because I had been doing most all those things and I could implement some of the things that he was doing from a preparation standpoint."

.@Saints QB Tyler Shough on the opportunity to start in his rookie season and getting advice from Drew Brees about how he prepared in his career.



📻 https://t.co/v3G0iz5IH6#Saints | @RichGannon12 pic.twitter.com/ypH8zRJe88 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) December 30, 2025

He also opened up about how his preparation has shifted throughout the campaign.

"I just really wanted to make sure whenever I was a backup that I wanted to overprepare and make sure that when I got my opportunity that it wasn't all of the sudden 'I'm starting now. I feel like I have to do so much more,'" Shough said.

In Shough's eight starts he has thrown for 1,997 passing yards (249.6 yards per game), nine touchdowns, four interceptions, 140 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. Shough looks like the real deal and Saints fans should be very excited.

More NFL: Nick Wright Puts Tyler Shough Ahead Of Jalen Hurts, Jared Goff, More