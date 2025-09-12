Top Week 2 Fantasy Football Stacks Featuring Matthew Stafford And Puka Nacua
In NFL Week 1, many player stacks netted fantasy-winning outputs. This came in the form of Justin Herbert/Quentin Johnston, Justin Fields/Garrett Wilson, Daniel Jones/Michael Pittman Jr, and Josh Allen/Keon Coleman. At times, it can be hard to identify which lineup stacks are the best lineup stacks, but that is why I am here. Each week, I dissect each game and find the best matchups, whether clear to the generic eye or not. Luckily for us, I find Week 2 to have much higher scoring potential that the fantasy dud that was Week 1.
TIER 1 LINEUP STACKS
Matthew Stafford/Puka Nacua
Some things I am not shy about, and you will find that very clearly. The Titans defense is not good. Specifically, their secondary is not good. They may have forced Bo Nix into 2 Interceptions last week, but I amount that to the incoming sophomore slump I projected. The one player I suggested to leverage in this game last week was Courtland Sutton, and he went 6 Catches for 61 Yards and a Touchdown. The Rams are much better in the pass game, and Puka Nacua is matchup proof.
Jared Goff/Amon-Ra St Brown
If you are exiting the bandwagon after Week 1, you are making the wrong decision. After what the Packers did again on Thursday Night Football, they may just be the best team in the NFL. A team that is not is the Chicago Bears. As for Amon-Ra's projected defender, that will be Nick McCloud and well, he is not good. That showed last week against the Vikings. The Lions have an implied total of 27 points — plenty rewards points here.
Dak Prescott/CeeDee Lamb OR George Pickens
Either receiving matchup is fine in here, so it plays for either player whether you are going for DFS lineups, or league start/sit decisions. Whether it is Cordale Flott or Paulson Adebo, neither has marked themselves a notable defender in the league. The Cowboys plan to be pass-heavy this year and with the Giants stellar defensive front coming to town, I anticipate a high passing ratio in the game plan, resulting in massive success for this stack.
Lamar Jackson/Any Receiving Option
The Ravens are one of many NFL offenses that spread the ball around. On any given week it will be Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, or even now, DeAndre Hopkins. I will not lie to you, this is a more volatile stack, but it is playable. I would definitely start Flowers and Andrews. Bateman and Hopkins depend on your depth chart. Lamar Jackson will go big on Sunday, so let's hope he feeds as many players as possible.
Joe Burrow/Ja'Marr Chase
If you think that Ja'Marr Chase is a bust after Week 1, think again. Kudos to the Browns for some stellar defense, but I believe in Joe Burrow to step back and deliver in Week 1. No one in the NFL can shutdown Ja'Marr Chase 1 on 1, and definitely not Jourdan Lewis or Tyson Campbell. This is my shootout of the week.
TIER 2 LINEUP STACKS
Bo Nix/Courtland Sutton
I love me some Courtland Sutton this week. Be sure to checkout my Sunday DFS preview for my case on him. Bo Nix did struggle a bit in Week 1, thus making this a Tier 2 play instead of Tier 1. He should bounce back comfortably this week, and will be a start for me over comparable options such as Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, and CJ Stroud.
Trevor Lawrence/Brian Thomas Jr
Liam Coen has stated that Travis Hunter will play more defense this week thus opening up Brian Thomas Jr even further. The Bengals secondary is a bet-against until further notice. As stated earlier, this is my shootout game of the week.
Drake Maye/Stefon Diggs
Despite injury concerns, Stefon Diggs stepped into an immediate impactful role in Week 1. The target share was only 15%, but he did catch 6 of 7 passes for 57 Yards. Expect Stefon Diggs to become more involved as the weeks go on. The Patriots are B.A.D — Bad. Diggs is a FLEX start for me in league-play.
Josh Allen/James Cook
Stacking a running back with a quarterback? Yes, I will. James Cook is the top scoring option on this team, outside of Josh Allen. If the Bills go rampid on the Jets, I think that Allen and Cook will both command the highest values on the team. This would come with a running game script. Each player may have multiple touchdowns.