Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Dylan Sampson vs. Javonte Williams
Two running backs whose roles were hard to define going into week one of the NFL season both had good fantasy performances in week one. Those two RBs being Cleveland Browns rookie Dylan Sampson and first year Dallas Cowboy Javonte Wiliams. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit between the two in week two.
The Case For And Against Starting Dylan Sampson
Despite being predicted to be the Browns RB2 going into week one’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, rookie out of Tennessee, Dylan Sampson had the role of an RB1. In the contest against the Bengals, he logged a team-high 12 carries and had 29 rushing yards. He was also heavily involved in the pass game, getting the most receptions on the Browns with eight catches that went for 64 yards. Cleveland’s listed RB1, Jerome Ford, in the game had six carries for eight yards and one catch for negative three yards.
This contest showed that the Browns are high on Sampson and see him as the better back between him and Ford. The one downside that may affect the usage of Sampson is Quinshon Judkins being in talks to suit up in week two.
If Judkins does play, Sampson will likely still receive the bulk of the workload at the RB spot, given Judkins' being in and away from the team during the offseason and it being his first game. The Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens in week two, who allowed the 18th fewest rushing yards in week one, allowing 108 yards against the Buffalo Bills.
The Case For And Against Starting Javonte Williams
The Dallas Cowboys, like the Cleveland Browns, headed into the NFL season had many questions about how playing time would be dispersed amongst their RB room. Those questions feel more clear now as former Denver Broncos’ player Javonte Williams unquestionably had the role of the Cowboys' RB1.
In week one, he had 15 carries for 54 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also logged two receptions for 10 yards. One of the main competitors in potentially taking carries away from Williams headed into the season was the 2025 5th round draft pick out of Texas, Jaydon Blue. Blue not only did not play in the Cowboys’ season opener, but was listed as a healthy scratch. This makes it feel like Williams will be the RB1 for the foreseeable future in 2025.
In week two, the Cowboys take on the New York Giants. The Giants in week one allowed the second-most rushing yards in the NFL, giving up 210 to the Indianapolis Colts.
Final Verdict
Sampson could prove to be a good play in week two, but there are just too many variables at play. Williams, on the other hand, coming into week two, is playing a team that struggled in stopping the run, and his role as Dallas’ RB1 is more defined than it has ever been. Williams should be cosndiered the start option between the two.
Even with Sampson losing the edge in the start and sit battle against Williams, he still should be seen as a potential flex play in week two.