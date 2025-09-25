Fantasy Football Week 4 WR/CB Matchups: Rome Odunze Trends Up, DK Metcalf Falls Down
Week 4 is going to see the greatest amount of premier level WR/CB matchups. We are looking at Emeka Egbuka vs Quinyon Mitchell, Ja'Marr Chase vs Patrick Surtain II, Tyreek Hill vs Sauce Gardner, and even more niche, Ricky Pearsall vs Travis Hunter. The best display of NFL talent is going to be on display this weekend and it will be most entertaining for true tape-grinders like myself. I love ball, and I am sure that you do to, so watch these key Week 4 WR/CB matchups.
HIGH-LEVERAGE WEEK 4 WR/CB MATCHUPS
Amon-Ra St Brown vs Greg Newsome
This game is going to see Denzel Ward more-so on Jameson Williams, leading St. Brown to the slot versus these other Cleveland Browns defenders. Newsome is allowing a 75% catch rate to his coverage, and 45 Yards per Game. Newsome will not be full-time on St. Brown, but he will see him likely over 35% of the time.
Rome Odunze vs Raiders Secondary
Odunze has been amazing for the Bears. Ben Johnson has this passing offense in-tact and Odunze should continue to leverage his matchup this week. He will see every bit of the Raiders coverage but considering they allow the 24th most passing yards per game, I do not see this as any issue for Odunze. He is a certified WR1.
Keon Coleman vs Saints Secondary
If the Bills scored 50 Points this week, I would not be surprised. Coleman will mostly see Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor. McKinstry is allowing a 67% catch rate, 44 Yards per Game, and over 16 Yards per Reception to his coverage this season. Taylor is doing about just the same in his two games. Meanwhile, Coleman has caught 14-of-18 Targets this season.
Packers WRs vs Cowboys Secondary
This is an all-around high-leverage matchup. The Cowboys secondary is very bad. In back-to-back weeks, they have allowed a combined 748 Yards and 7 Touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks. One of these quarterbacks was Russell Wilson, who has already been benched.
Emeka Egbuka vs Quinyon Mitchell
To be honest, this matchup is more moderate than low-leverage. Mitchell consistently has allowed a completion percentage between 50 and 60%. However, Egbuka has shown me that he is an absolute monster. Mitchell is projected to shadow Egbuka, and I am sure they will make some highlight reels this week. Egbuka is still a must-start.
Low-Leverage Week 4 WR/CB Matchups
DK Metcalf vs Vikings Secondary
The Vikings have allowed the least amount of catches to opposing wide receivers this season. Isaiah Rodgers literally posted the greatest single-game PFF rating of all time last week. Brian Flores has this defense locked in. I am not sure that I would still bench Metcalf, but he has very limited upside this week. It depends on your options.
Ricky Pearsall vs Travis Hunter
The sample size is lower on Hunter as he goes both ways, but he has allowed 5 Catches on 8 Targets this season for 74 Yards. These stats are not dominant, but I have seen much worse. Pearsall is not a bench this week, but I'll take some caution and notice to this stellar matchup between young prospects.
Tyreek Hill vs Sauce Gardner
This will be an interesting matchup. Gardner has had much criticism this year, but he is allowing an under 50% completion percentage to his coverage this season. While Gardner has been on the Jets, Hill has two games of 100+ yards, and two of under 25 yards. This may be more of a high-variance matchup.
Ja'Marr Chase vs Patrick Surtain II
We all know that Surtain is among the best cornerbacks in football. On the other hand, Chase is among the best receivers. This will be a stellar matchup, one of the best of the year. In the only matchup between these two, Chase caught 9-of-15 targets for 102 Yards. I expect moderate production from Chase in Week 4.
Kayshon Boutte vs Jaycee Horn
Horn is not the primary defender on Boutte, but as Carolina ranks 3rd best against opposing receivers, Boutte may have a bad day. Horn has allowed 5 Catches on 17 Targets this season.